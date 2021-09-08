Vicinity Energy Secures 20-Year Contract to Expand District Energy Service to Kansas City’s Hotel Phillips

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Energy , owner and operator of the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, has secured a new 20-year contract with Kansas City’s Hotel Phillips . Vicinity Energy will now expand its existing steam service to Hotel Phillips to also include chilled water used for cooling.



Once the tallest building in Kansas City, the 1930’s Art Deco-style hotel has opted to swap out its onsite chillers (comprising 190 tons of annual self-generated cooling) with piped-in chilled water service from Vicinity’s robust district chilled water network. Chilled water service became a viable option for Hotel Phillips due to a major chilled water expansion project completed in 2016, which expanded Vicinity’s service to the west side of Kansas City’s downtown. Benefits of this transition for the hotel include forgoing the imminent major capital cost of replacing its aging cooling tower, improved operational efficiency and reliability, and eliminating the need to house, operate and maintain (O&M) large onsite chilling equipment. This switch will substantially reduce upfront capital expenses, associated O&M costs and free up space that can now be used for the hotel’s core operations. Additionally, switching to Vicinity’s district chilled water will yield a sizable reduction in the hotel’s water and energy consumption, as well as an estimated 50% cut in carbon emissions, resulting in a net environmental benefit to the city.

Vicinity Energy has invested significant capital in an expansion on 12th Street to connect Hotel Phillips to the current chilled water line that runs down Wyandotte Street. Construction on this expansion began in June 2021 and was completed in August 2021. Construction also includes street repairs, landscaping and beautification, for the benefit of the entire community.

“Vicinity is proud to expand our relationship with the Hotel Phillips to provide clean, reliable, efficient chilled water service to this renowned and historic Kansas City landmark,” said Jaclyn Bliss, chief revenue officer of Vicinity Energy. “Having served the Hotel Phillips with steam for over two decades, this is a natural marriage; Vicinity can help the hotel keep guests cool and comfortable, while also saving the hotel time, money and space that they can now dedicate to providing the unique, superior guest experience that they’re known for.”

“We’re excited to grow our energy partnership with Vicinity Energy,” said Hotel Phillips General Manager John Glenn of Arbor Lodging Partners LLC. “We’ve been very happy with our longstanding steam service from Vicinity, and look forward to the additional efficiency, reliability and peace of mind we can expect from their chilled water service. Keeping our guests comfortable is our number one priority and we’re also so proud to be reducing our carbon footprint in the process.”

Vicinity Energy provides district steam and hot and chilled water services to over 4 million square feet of space in Kansas City. Due to its superior and efficient central cogeneration operations, Vicinity reduces the region’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by 33,000 tons annually, the equivalent of removing 7,100 cars off Kansas City roads each year. To learn more about how Vicinity is further greening its operations, check out Vicinity’s Clean Energy Future plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

With 19 district energy systems in 12 major cities, Vicinity Energy is the leading provider of district energy solutions in the U.S. Vicinity produces and distributes steam, hot water, and chilled water directly through its vast underground network to individual buildings and campuses. District energy eliminates the need for boiler and chiller plants in individual buildings, improving overall efficiency, lowering carbon footprints, and increasing reliability. Vicinity’s over 450 skilled engineers, operators, and energy experts have a singular dedication to customer success and a relentless focus on delivering reliable and efficient energy products and services. With the recent launch of the company’s Clean Energy Future roadmap, Vicinity has committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2050. For more information, check out www.vicinityenergy.us .

