Global Healthcare Gamification Market Projected to Garner $47,281.5 Million Revenue by 2026, and Rise at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Report [120-Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global healthcare gamification market is anticipated to register a revenue of $47,281.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary of the current market scenario comprising major aspects of the market such as growth factors, restraints, challenges, and numerous growth opportunities. The report also provides all the market estimations making it easier as well as helpful for the new participants to get better idea of the market.

Access to Exclusive Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/62

Market Dynamics

As per the analysts of Research Dive, people around the world are getting more health conscious as their health is affected by the faster adoption of modern lifestyle. Besides, digitalization is rising as people are opting for numerous wellness apps to keep a track on their health data. These factors are estimated to fuel the growth of the global healthcare gamification market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing usage of technology with the help of smartphones are predicted to create more growth opportunities in the estimated period. However, improper use of games and the high costs associated with it are the factors that may restrict the market growth in the coming years.

Casual Games Sub-segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

By game type, the casual games sub-segment accounted for $8,077.9 million in 2018 and expected to dominate in terms of market share over the forecast period. Causal games are fun type of games which are used in the healthcare platform for treating patients by helping to monitor the user’s behavior. Most common casual games are arcade games, puzzle games, and many other. These factors are predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Prevention Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By application, the prevention sub-segment account for the majority of market share in 2018 and is predicted to surpass a revenue of $11,584.0 million over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in number of fitness loving people coupled with the growing usage of various health & fitness apps, which compares performance.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Healthcare Gamification Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/62

Enterprise-based Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

By end use, the enterprise based sub-segment is predicted to account for $17,967.0 million by 2026 and grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increase in initiatives by the employers towards the employee’s health. Besides, the enterprises are engaging the employees with several online games, and personalized feedback to help individuals to remain active is expected to boost the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Have Massive Growth Opportunities

By region, the Asia Pacific market for healthcare gamification registered for the largest market share with 32% in 2018 and expected to garner a revenue of $14,184.5 million by 2026. The rapid growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing population and lesser medical facilities in various countries of the region.

Request for Healthcare Gamification Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/62

Prominent Market Players

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, strategic moves by key players, latest developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Some of the top players of the global healthcare gamification industry are:

Nike Fitbit Ayogo Health Bunchball EveryMove Microsoft Hubbub Health Mango Health Akili Interactive labs JawBone

and others. These players are implementing several strategies to gain a chief position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2021, Google LLC completed the acquisition of Fitbit, Inc., an American consumer electronics and fitness company, in order to integrate the technological and hardware related expertise with Google’s AI and related software. With this acquisition, Google aims to gain a competitive advantage in fitness wearable and gamification industry.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Top Trending Reports:

Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.researchdive.com/59/medical-marijuana-market

Portable oxygen kit market: https://www.researchdive.com/63/portable-oxygen-kit-market

3D Cell Culture Market: https://www.researchdive.com/73/3d-cell-culture-market