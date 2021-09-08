Chain.io Founder and CEO, Brian Glick, to Speak at Supply Chain Insight Summit North America

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io supply chain expert, Brian Glick, will speak at GDS Group’s virtual Supply Chain Insight Summit North America on September 15th at 9:45 a.m. EST. Glick will be joined by Brian Summers, vice president, information technology of Magnate Worldwide , to outline their companies' relationship and divulge how Chain.io was able to transition from "vendor" to become a valuable "strategic partner" for Magnate.



“This workshop will cover specific milestones, deliverables and key takeaways that participants can apply to assess whether their providers have earned the right to call themselves a ‘partner,’ and will include tips to help guide and grow new relationships into long-term partnerships,” said Glick. “At Chain.io, we work hand-in-hand with your internal IT departments to understand the intricacies of your systems, what business processes and operations are being impacted and ensure end-user experience is being prioritized.”

Chain.io is a cloud-based supply chain integration platform that connects the industry’s best-in-class tools and trading partners to create data visibility across systems. Chain.io uses an open application programming interface (API), developer friendly tools, an expertly developed data model and event driven behaviors to make connecting and coordinating systems and people easier than ever before.



“From transition to transformation, it’s important to identify the next steps for your supply chain innovation strategy to remain agile and innovative,” said Summers. “Chain.io was able to map out our business processes and adapt to our unique needs, ensuring easy connection and improving customer experience by eliminating point-to-point connections in exchange for seamless connectivity.”

The Supply Chain Insight Summit North America is an invitation-only gathering for 70 senior supply chain, operations and logistics leaders to discuss and debate what’s next in business and technology. The supply chain network has the most to gain from harnessing technology convergence and is perfectly positioned to integrate and optimize tech in a bid to create smarter supply chains that accommodate and keep pace with evolving consumer demands. Over three days and across a series of keynote presentations, fireside chats, panels and breakouts, participants will discuss some of the most pressing challenges that supply chain leaders are facing today.



About Chain.io

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Chain.io delivers smarter and faster data integration using a cutting-edge supply chain connectivity platform. The fully managed integration services allow Logistics Service Providers, Shippers and Technology Firms to work together more efficiently under one umbrella. Specialties include connecting modern APIs to legacy EDIs, as well as complex client integration. Chain.io’s integration network processes more than 100 million data transformations a month — including data from 10 out of the top 15 largest freight forwarders in the world — and has doubled in size over the last year. For more information on Chain.io, please visit www.chain.io .

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premier logistics providers focused on expedited domestic transportation, Fine Arts, and global freight forwarding. For more information on MWW’s family of brands and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com .

