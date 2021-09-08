General Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of TREES Englewood and Corporate Name Change to “TREES”; Board of Director Added

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the TREES Englewood Dispensary. The Company will now be doing business as TREES, pursuant to a Colorado tradename filing. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the two previously announced dispensaries in Portland, Oregon in the near future, and the opening of the two new dispensaries in Denver and Portland.



There will be no change to the symbol “CANN”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “CANN” on the OTCQB.

TREES founder & CEO, Tim Brown, officially joined the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee of the Board on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Commenting on the closing, Tim Brown stated, “We are excited about building on the footprint of TREES, forming new partnerships in the cannabis industry and opening new retail dispensary locations. TREES is ready for the next stage of our growth!”

Chairman of the Board, Carl Williams added, “We are thrilled to have Tim & team as we embark on our next chapter of growth. Tim’s vision, creativity and deep bench of talent will accelerate our roll-up strategy. As a vertically integrated public company, TREES sets a strong foundation for our targeted expansion in Colorado and beyond.”

ABOUT TREES

TREES is the parent company of a Colorado-based, vertically-integrated cannabis business pursuing a roll-up strategy of licensed assets in mature markets. TREES currently owns a 17,000 square foot light-deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility in Boulder, Colorado and a dispensary in Englewood, Colorado.

