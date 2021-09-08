Aunalytics to Feature Advanced Analytics Solution in September at Industry Events Attended by New Jersey, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Iowa Bankers and Credit Unions

Leading Data Platform Provider Will Demonstrate How Community Banks and Credit Unions Can Compete with National Financial Institutions Using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will feature its advanced analytics solution for midsize community banks and credit unions at five industry events attended by bankers from New Jersey, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Iowa in September. Aunalytics Daybreak™ for Financial Services enables bankers to more effectively identify and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can better compete with large national banks. Aunalytics will also feature Daybreak for Financial Services at Fiserv’s Signature Conference.

Aunalytics will demonstrate Daybreak for Financial Services at:

Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services offers the ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time. The solution empowers mid-market financial institutions with advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve customer relationships, strategically deliver new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and increase competitive advantage with Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model.

Built from the ground up for credit unions and midsize community banks, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

With daily insights powered by the Aunalytics cloud-native data platform, industry intelligence, and smart features that enable a variety of analytics solutions for fast, easy access to credible data, financial services users can find the answers to such questions as:

Who are my current customers that have a loan and not a deposit account?

Who has a mortgage or wealth account with one of my competitors?

Which customers with a credit score above 700 are most likely to buy a HELOC?

Which loans were modified from the previous day?

Who are my current members with a HELOC that are utilizing less than 25% of their line of credit?



“As customer interactions become increasingly digital, mid-market banks and credit unions are challenged with maintaining the competitive advantage that local, personalized, white-glove service has traditionally afforded them,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “At the same time, they struggle to achieve the valuable business insights that untapped data could provide to improve their operations. Daybreak for Financial Services mines transactional bank data every day to deliver timely insights that enable mid-market banks to more efficiently target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they are better positioned to compete with national banks. We look forward to meeting with bankers from New Jersey, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Iowa and demonstrating how Daybreak helps them anticipate customer needs to deliver the right products and services at the right time to achieve a critical edge.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .