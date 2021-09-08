TLD Logistics Upgrades Multi-Asset Fleet with ORBCOMM's Advanced In-Cab and Cold Chain Solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by TLD Logistics Services Inc. (TLD), an independent subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho, to upgrade its fleet of trucks and refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMM’s advanced in-cab and cold chain telematics solutions. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



A leading truckload carrier based in Knoxville, TN, TLD is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables TLD to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps TLD improve driver safety by providing on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

As part of ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, TLD is also using ORBCOMM’s industry-leading cold chain solution for two-way temperature monitoring and control, fuel management, maintenance and logistics services. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, the ORBCOMM Platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help TLD increase utilization of its mixed fleet, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). With the ORBCOMM Platform, TLD can access critical operational data from both their trucks and refrigerated trailers through a centralized system with a single sign-on.

To further enhance productivity, communications and service levels across their fleet, TLD is using a seamless integration that links the ORBCOMM Platform’s data from its truck and refrigerated trailer assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system and workflow application. In addition, TLD is utilizing ORBCOMM’s scanning application, which allows their drivers to electronically submit proof of delivery paperwork, and has recently added a new feature that automates the work order process. These operational improvements not only speed up the billing process and improve cash flow, but also eliminate manual errors and enhance the driver experience.

“TLD Logistics is an exciting win for ORBCOMM, and we look forward to integrating our industry-leading IoT technology into their operations and supporting their commitment to keeping their drivers safe, compliant and less stressed on the road by eliminating manual data entry,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Transportation Solutions. “ORBCOMM’s comprehensive in-cab and cold chain solutions deliver strong ROI value to TLD by facilitating optimal fleet management, better workflow and enhanced customer service.”

“After testing several telematics solutions in the market, ORBCOMM was the clear choice to help us take our fleet operations to a higher level of productivity, efficiency and service,” said Chris Stephens, General Manager of TLD Logistics Services, Inc. “ORBCOMM’s long-time industry expertise and ability to allow us to see both our trucks and refrigerated trailers in one intuitive platform is a gamechanger, and the automation of critical business processes, plus having access to reefer temperature in the cab, has greatly improved the overall driver experience.”

TLD has started deploying ORBCOMM’s telematics solution on its refrigerated trailers, followed by their trucks, and expects to complete their fleet-wide deployment by the end of 2021.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s integrated transportation solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/transportation-and-distribution.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6dea28a-6a2e-4ab7-8651-9114ac74df61