Coin Cloud Installs Digital Currency Machines in 500 UNFI Retailer Locations Hitting New Global Milestone

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud , the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital currency machine (DCM) operator, announced a new milestone today. The company now has more than 3,500 kiosks across the U.S. and Brazil, with 500 of those machines placed in UNFI customer stores. Further, Coin Cloud machines have the potential to show up in as many as 4,000 UNFI locations.



Coin Cloud DCMs offer customers the ability to instantly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and over 30 other digital currencies with cash. Just last month Coin Cloud added some new digital assets to the mix, including the high-demand Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Celsius (CEL), and 1inch (1INCH). Now, to go with the UNFI store expansion, they’ve launched an additional selection of popular coins like Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), and OMG Network (OMG).

These digital assets have continued to grow in popularity throughout 2021, and Cardano now has the industry’s third-largest market cap behind Bitcoin and Ethereum. In fact, the blockchain platform, launched by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, hit a new all-time high of $99.57 billion on September 1. To put that into context, Cardano’s market cap is now higher than the beloved vacation rental service Airbnb, Inc.

The entire digital currency market recently topped $2 trillion, while both Amazon and Walmart started seeking blockchain experts to create new offerings.

Coin Cloud’s expansion of coin offerings and association with UNFI will further the company’s mission of Bringing Digital Currency to All™ by providing convenient access to cryptocurrencies for everyone from beginners to enthusiasts, in all sizes and types of communities. UNFI is always looking for innovative new products and services to offer customers, and Coin Cloud DCMs provide a unique opportunity to do that.

“We really value working with UNFI, because they share our vision of making new products and services available to all,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “Like Coin Cloud, UNFI is an industry leader and pioneer in what they do. We’re honored and excited to have our machines in 500 of their retail and wholesale customer locations, and look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Coin Cloud also offers customers a non-custodial wallet app designed to work seamlessly with Coin Cloud DCMs. This free mobile app enables users to completely control and manage their money, as well as store, buy, sell, send or receive digital currency from anywhere in the world.

The locations of all 3,500 Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM .

About Coin Cloud:

Coin Cloud is an industry-leading digital currency machine (DCM) company founded in 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 3,500 locations nationwide, Coin Cloud is the world’s largest and fastest-growing network of 100% two-way DCMs, the next generation of the Bitcoin ATM. Coin Cloud is the only national operator that empowers you to quickly and easily buy and sell 30+ virtual currencies at every location. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

