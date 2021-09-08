Global Homeland Security Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $8,03,967.3 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028 – Exclusive [328 pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global homeland security market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,03,967.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures, making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market



Drivers: Growing threat of terrorist activities around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing prevalence of various natural disasters like cyclone, hurricane, earthquake, & more and rising cases of man-made or occupational hazards around the globe are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Enormous investments associated with the implementation of various homeland security services is anticipated to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological innovations in the field of nanotechnology and biotechnology for the development of modern enhanced security devices are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, technology, end-user, and region.

Type: Cybersecurity Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The cybersecurity sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,27,201.8 million during the forecast period. Rising threat of various cyber crimes like identity theft, hacking, data theft, and more around the world is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Technology: Security Platform Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The security platform sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $3,84,144.6 million over the forecast period. The integration of artificial intelligence in the security platform substantially helps the military and police in various operations and missions whilst protecting the people. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-user: Public Sector Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The public sector sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $5,18,643.4 million during the forecast period. Enormous increase in the defense expenditure around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Predicted to Dominate the Market

The North American homeland security market is expected to generate a revenue of $2,91,598.9 million during the forecast period. The availability of most illustrious defense companies in the region is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, huge expenditure done on internal security by the countries in this region is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

1. Northrop Grumman.

2. L3Harris Technologies INC.

3. General Dynamics Corporation

4. BAE Systems.

5. Thales Group

6. Leonardo S.p.A.

7. Elbit Systems Ltd.

8. Rohde & Schwarz

9. Leidos Holdings, Inc

10. Unisys Corporation.

For instance, in March 2021, QOMPLX™, a leading cloud-native risk analytics company, acquired Sentar, Inc., one of the fastest-growing cyber companies in the national security sector, so as to maximize QOMPLX’s growth via expansion to the government & national security segments.

