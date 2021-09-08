leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners Teams Up With Tavistock Group to Launch $30 Million Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners, the leading global sports and health tech investment ecosystem, and Tavistock Group, an international private investment organization, announced today the launch of the Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund. In addition to both general partners, investors in the Fund include technology entrepreneur Kevin Reid , sports entrepreneur Andrew White , and seasoned investor and former professional racing driver Harold Primat , among others.

The Fund invests in seed-stage companies shaping the future of sports and health technology. Led by experienced Venture Capitalist Thomas H. Rudy, the Fund places emphasis on three investment areas within the industry: Connected Athletes, Health & Well-being, and Fan Engagement.

"The Lake Nona Fund is home to the sports and health innovators of tomorrow," said Thomas H. Rudy, Lake Nona Fund Principal. "Our team understands what it takes to turn visions into realities. And there's no better place to do so than Lake Nona — the Silicon Valley of sports & health tech. We are excited for the journey ahead of us and confident in our ability to support our portfolio companies as they become market leaders and innovators in sports & health tech."

The Fund builds on leAD and Tavistock's investment power and legacies, combining significant resources to boost Lake Nona Fund companies and provide access to the foremost domain experts and industry leaders, world-class infrastructure, and smart capital.

"The Lake Nona Fund is a very strategic investment vehicle for leAD. With the launch of the Fund, we show our continued commitment to sports and health tech entrepreneurs and our legacy," said Christoph Sonnen, leAD co-founder and CEO. "Lake Nona is the ideal playing field for sports & health tech innovation, and we are thrilled to work with Tavistock on another promising and exciting venture."

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative communities in America. Encompassing 17 square miles in the City of Orlando, Lake Nona's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration have attracted visionary companies and startups from across the globe to join its living lab environment where cutting-edge ideas turn into realities.

"The Lake Nona Fund is the latest addition to Lake Nona's entrepreneurial ecosystem — a robust network that provides unmatched resources and support for entrepreneurs," said Nick Beucher, Lake Nona President. "We're excited to expand our partnership with leAD and work together to attract the top sports and health tech talent to Central Florida."

The Fund is leAD and Tavistock's second joint venture. In early 2020, leAD Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Accelerator was launched. It offers two programs per year in Lake Nona, providing investment, ongoing advice, training, and one-on-one sessions.

For more information, please visit www.lakenonafund.com .

The Lake Nona Fund invests in early-stage companies shaping the future of sports and health technology. The $30 million Fund focuses on three investment areas: Health & Well-being, Fan Engagement, and Connected Athletes. Located in Lake Nona — an Orlando-based tech community heralded as the Silicon Valley of sports and health tech — the Fund scales the best sports and health tech companies in the world, providing access to the foremost domain experts and industry leaders, world-class infrastructure, and smart capital. For more information, please visit www.lakenonafund.com .

leAD Sports & Health Tech Partners sources, funds, and drives growth of early-stage sports & health tech startups globally. leAD was founded in 2016 and was inspired by the legend of the sports industry Adi Dassler. Since its inception, leAD has taken on new companies into its business every year. leAD works with groundbreaking solutions across the verticals of fan engagement, connected athletes, and health & well-being and focuses on driving growth through smart investment, premier network access, and expert training. For more information, visit www.leadsports.com .

Tavistock Group is an international private investment organization founded by Joe Lewis. With investments in more than 200 companies across 13 countries, Tavistock Group's portfolio includes real estate, hospitality, restaurants, sports, energy, retail, biotechnology and life sciences, agriculture, and finance. Headquartered in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Tavistock Group has offices and a significant business presence in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.tavistock.com .

