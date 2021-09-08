Global 5G Infrastructure Markets Report 2021-2030: Analysis by Chip Type, Network Technology, Communication Infrastructure, End-user

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure, by Technology Network and Network Function Virtualization, by Chipset Type, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 1179.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 131.40 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 68.83% from 2021-2030.

5G Infrastructure is one of the highly developed technology which helps in the deployment of 5G services. 5G technology provides better connectivity and faster data processing on a large scale. It is also considered as the revolution in telecommunication industry with wide range of applications as well as advantages over 3G & 4G services.



According to the report, constant expansion of telecommunication and IT industry linked with technological advancements along with the development of infrastructure. In addition, there has been surge in the adoption of smart devices along with the growing inclination towards smart cities. There has been growth in the demand of mobile services with the launch of 5G services is likely to further support the market growth.

On the other hand, growing use of IoT along with the burgeoning demand for high-speed internet owing to rapid use of social media & applications are also expected to anticipate the market growth. Moreover, rising investments from government with high penetration rate of 5G services tends to bring change in market trend over the forecast period.



However, the high cost associated with the infrastructure development along with the surge in privacy concerns is likely to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rising government initiatives in the developing economies are expected to create ample opportunities in the 5G infrastructure market.



Geographical Analysis

North America is likely to account for the highest size & share of the 5G infrastructure market in the forecast period 2021-2030 owing to the presence of developed infrastructure along with technological advancement further supported by growing automation with the development of smart cities. Europe accounts for the second leading position in the 5G infrastructure market size. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region in the 5G infrastructure market which is majorly driven by presence of rapid developing telecommunication & IT sector contributed by surge in the use of smart devices along with mobile data usage.



Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive and vivid 5G infrastructure market, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon among others. The past endeavors and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Who Should Read this Report

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



2. 5G Infrastructure Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2019 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition and Scope

4.2. Market Dynamics



5. Covid-19 Analysis

5.1. Covid-19 Outbreak

5.2. Impact on Market Size

5.3. End-user Trends and Budget Impact

5.4. Opportunity

5.5. Impact of Covid-19 on 5G Project



6. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Chip Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic)

6.3. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (Rfic)

6.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

6.5. Field-Programmable Gate Array (Fpga)



7. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Software Defined Networking (Sdn) and Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)

7.3. Mobile Edge Computing (Mec)

7.4. Fog Computing (Fc)



8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure

8.1. Overview

8.2. Small Cell

8.3. Macro Cell

8.4. Radio Access Network (Ran)

8.5. Distributed Antenna System (Das)



9. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Enduser Industry

9.1. Overview

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Energy & Utilities

9.4. Healthcare

9.5. Retail

9.6. Others



10. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Rest of World



11. Company Profile

11.1. Ericsson

11.2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.3. Intel Corporation

11.4. Nokia Corporation

11.5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

11.6. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.7. At&T Inc.

11.8. Verizon

11.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

11.10. Mediatek Inc.



