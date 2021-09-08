nextSource Names David Sidlar SVP of Client Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed industry veteran recognized for building high impact, custom workforce management solutions for client companies.



nextSource today announced the appointment of David Sidlar as the Senior Vice President of Client Services. In this role, he will advance clients’ connection to talent by implementing and deploying nextSource’s progressive talent management platforms.

Mr. Sidlar brings a wealth of experience within the workforce management industry, managing operating teams and working with customers on their talent strategies. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of Global Professional Services at Allegis where he made significant contributions to external and internal clients in the areas of customer experience, operational enhancement, business analytics, and strategies for continuous improvement.

“Given the accelerated market changes driving how, where and with whom work gets done in a post Covid environment, with altering demographics and intensified talent scarcity in some critical areas, we are thrilled to welcome David to our team,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership, experience and skill sets are uniquely aligned with our intent to provide our clients with the most competitive talent eco systems.”

“My new position at nextSource gives me an opportunity to apply my experience in global operations and corporate transformation,” Mr. Sidlar commented. “The company is poised for growth, and I am excited about the opportunity to position nextSource as the superlative provider of contingent workforce management solutions.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

