Global Vitamin E Market to Reach $3.72 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vitamin E market was pegged at $2.66 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2028, growing at CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in demand for dietary supplements, easy availability of products, and surge in concerns of diseases augments drive the growth of the global vitamin E market. However, availability of substitutes and counterfeited vitamin E cosmetics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for organic cosmetic with vitamin E is expected to unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, which boosted the demand for vitamin E supplements. Moreover, the strict lockdown regulations hindered the manufacturing activities and forced production facilities to work at reduced potential.

However, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.

The report segments the global vitamin E market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of natural segment as well.

On the basis of application, the supplement segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including cosmetics and animal feed.

The global vitamin E market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The global vitamin E market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BASF SE Corporation, Eisai Food & Chemical Co.Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd., Southwest Pharmaceuticals Corp Ltd., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt.Ltd., Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Hangzhou Gosun Biotechnologies Co Ltd.

