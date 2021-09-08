Global $13 Bn Brain Health Supplements Markets to 2028: Focus on Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts, Memory Enhancement, Depression & Mood

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Brain Health Supplements Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising awareness among consumers regarding mental health is fueling the adoption of supplements over the world. The increasing brain health issues, such as depression and dementia, boost the demand for the products. Depression, stress, and anxiety are common mental illnesses among adolescents and millennials.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the occurrence of these mental illnesses over the world and boosted the demand for brain health supplements.



Natural molecules accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The expansion of this segment is attributed to the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the products. The natural ingredients in these products, including omega-3 fatty acids, Huperzine-A, and Acetyl-L-carnitine, help in improving the focus and easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Herbal extract products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.



The supplements for memory enhancement dominated the market in 2020, with more than 25.0% revenue share due to the increased number of Alzheimer's patients worldwide. According to the Alzheimer's Association, as of 2020, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. had Alzheimer's. The growing number of the aging population has been driving the demand for memory enhancement supplements as memory loss is a widespread illness among the older population.



The industry is competitive with a large number of large and medium-sized firms across the globe. New product launches are expected to remain a key trend in the industry. In April 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. introduced Neuriva supplement, with complimentary digital support and training program. The product is designed to improve cognitive functions, including focus, memory, and consumers' concentration.



Brain Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

By product, the herbal extract segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing preference for herbal products among the consumers

North America dominated the market with over 35.0% revenue share in 2020. Increased concerns about brain health, along with the expanded prevalence of Alzheimer's among elderly people, have been boosting the market growth in the region

The memory enhancement application segment held the largest share of more than 25.0% in 2020

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Brain health supplements market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Roadmap of Brain health supplements market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Brain Health Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Natural Molecules

5.3. Herbal Extract

5.4. Vitamins & Minerals



Chapter 6. Brain Health Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Memory Enhancement

6.3. Attention & Focus

6.4. Depression & Mood

6.5. Sleep & Recovery

6.6. Anti-aging & Longevity

6.7. Stress & Anxiety



Chapter 7. Brain Health Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript

Liquid Health, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Quincy Biosc

