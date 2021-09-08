Chatham Park expands the Vineyards builder team with Raleigh-based custom homebuilder

PITTSBORO, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatham Park announces that Homes By Dickerson will be joining the master-planned community's builder team. This partnership will add luxury, high-performance homes from the award-winning, custom homebuilder to the diverse housing options available in the Vineyards. The addition of more builders to the Vineyards will provide buyers with several product and pricing choices in the neighborhood, including townhomes, single-family, and custom home designs.

"When deciding on our partnerships in development, we take every aspect of a community into account, and we overwhelmingly feel that Chatham Park is a great match for Homes By Dickerson. Their values align directly with our teams as they are dedicated to green building and creating an all-around exceptional living experience for our homeowners," said Homes By Dickerson President/CEO Brant Chesson. "Chatham Park is not only a well thought out community, but an expertly designed project that will provide a range of opportunities for all buyers. We are excited to embark on this partnership with Preston Development Company and the continued growth of Chatham County."

Homes By Dickerson plans to bring a new product line to the community featuring several customizable plans. These single-family homes will start in the $500s with base plans ranging from 1,830 square feet to 2,550 square feet and will boast two-car garages, primary suites on the first floor, and large spacious hallways. Sales are expected to begin in late September 2021. Every Homes By Dickerson home is labeled high-performance as it meets the highest energy-efficient standards available and is Energy Star Certified, crafted to the National Green Building Standard, and voluntarily built to the NC HERO Code. With inclusions such as tankless water heaters, low-e windows, exterior air barriers, and encapsulated crawlspaces, Homes By Dickerson homeowners are offered peace of mind about their comfort, their health, their money, and their impact on the environment.

"Homes By Dickerson has an impeccable reputation in the Triangle area for their custom designs, commitment to high-performance building, and attention to detail," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development. "Their five core values are well in line with Chatham Park's own five pillars of Innovation, Connectivity, Healthy Balance, Quality Design, and Stewardship."

Those who choose to build with Homes By Dickerson in Chatham Park will benefit from an array of amenities within the community including 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; playgrounds and a splash pad; picnic facilities; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; art galleries and much more. Penguin Place, located in Chatham Park, offers craft breweries, several dining options, including Mi Cancun and Marco's Pizza, as well as other needed services such as eye care, real estate, and financial planning. Residents of Chatham Park will also enjoy close proximity to MOSAIC, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development located within Chatham Park along Highway 15-501. Scheduled to open Fall 2021, MOSAIC will provide upscale opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as space for businesses and health care facilities.

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

About Homes By Dickerson

Established in 1975, Homes By Dickerson builds high-performance, custom homes throughout The Triangle area of North Carolina as well as in Pinehurst, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Triangle Business Journal, Homes By Dickerson prides itself on its team of talented, passionate and dedicated professionals who strive every day to provide exceptional service to their clients and build beautiful luxury homes. Each Dickerson home is unique, crafted with the highest quality of materials and attention to detail. Homes By Dickerson has also become a local and national leader in homes certified through the National Green Building and Energy Star programs and is a proud member of the High Performance Building Council. In 2019 they celebrated 10 years of building high-performance homes and were recognized for building more high-performance homes in The United States than any other builder. They have made it their priority to offer owners enhanced comfort, healthier indoor air quality and lower operating costs while maintaining the highest standards of design, craftsmanship and elegance.

