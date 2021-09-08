Vector Solutions Acquires Envisage Technologies, Fostering Mission to Provide Essential Solutions to Public Safety

TAMPA, FL & BLOOMINGTON, IN, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management and risk communications, has acquired Envisage Technologies, the leader in unified training, compliance, and performance software for public safety. With a common vision of elevating the safety and success of public safety agencies and the communities they serve, the combined companies cover the complete ecosystem of public safety workforce and operational readiness. ​​Norwest Venture Partners, a leading investment firm who previously held a majority share in Envisage, will remain a minority investor in the combined entity.

The Envisage product line is anchored by its flagship product, the Acadis Readiness Suite, and includes public safety training management for agencies of all sizes, as well as document management, internal affairs case management, early intervention, performance management and more. Envisage systems are used by more than 11,000 agencies and two million first responders, serving federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, military commands, state POSTs, and state and local public safety organizations.

“Pairing Envisage and Vector together just makes sense,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Separately, each company serves the public safety market in distinctive and valuable ways, but together, we multiply those strengths to create a unified solution that will connect content and technology in ways no one else is doing, ultimately delivering insights and knowledge to first responders to help them make safer, smarter, better decisions. We are committed to serving public safety and its many critical industries - from fire to law enforcement to federal government and more. The Envisage team has built an impressive offering and we are excited to welcome them to Vector. ”

“The future of public safety lies in technology solutions that empower people, embody best practices, enable agility, and connect operations to desired outcomes. We will remain hyper-focused on ensuring that our responders are trained, equipped and ready,” said Envisage Technologies CEO Ari Vidali. “With Vector, we are joining a seasoned team that, like us, has over 20 years of experience in leveraging technology in critical environments. Together, we are reimagining what is possible at the intersection of people, technology, content and data to enable safer, smarter and better decisions across all dimensions of public safety.”

At the beginning of 2020, Norwest announced it acquired Envisage to help the company scale operations to meet increasing customer demand. “In addition to Envisage’s positive social impact, we’re proud of its tremendous growth and ultimately a terrific outcome for all stakeholders,” said Rob Arditi, co-head of Growth Equity at Norwest. “Norwest worked collaboratively with the Envisage team to build a roadmap for scaling the business,” said Ran Ding, Partner at Norwest.

Together, Vector Solutions and Envisage will serve more than 21,000 public safety customers and 3.2 million first responders. Clients can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products, innovation, and customer service to which they have been accustomed. The shared approach of strong customer service with additional resources and industry expertise will further strengthen the overall Vector Envisage offering.

Shea & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Envisage and Norwest on the transaction.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Envisage Technologies

Envisage Technologies is the world’s leader in training and compliance management solutions for public safety. Envisage’s Acadis® Readiness Suite software gives public safety, security, and military professionals the tools to ensure they are trained, compliant with standards, and ready to respond. It is the only comprehensive, yet scalable people platform built specifically for the exacting needs of public safety leaders. It automates and structures complex, high-risk training and compliance operations by unifying all training functions, like student information, scheduling, registration, learning management, testing, reporting, field training, early intervention, performance, workflows, and compliance tracking. Acadis customers include federal and military agencies, state POSTs, and many state and large municipal public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $9.5 billion in capital. Since our inception, we have invested in more than 600 companies and currently partner with over 150 active companies in our venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early to late-stage companies across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. We offer a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com.

