Global Advanced Cinema Projector Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Adoption of 3D Advanced Projectors

Advanced Cinema Projector Market is expected to reach US$ 1861.33 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.



The advanced cinema projector for residential application is constantly gaining popularity in the market as customers are curious to have high quality visual experience at home. Additionally, increasing spending capacity and rising disposable income are boosting the adoption of advanced cinema projectors as a home theater application. Also, lockdowns initiated by the governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has further propelled the demand for advanced cinema projectors.

As a result, the customers are purchasing new home entertainment products such as advanced cinema projectors to enjoy their time indoors amid the pandemic. For instance, in September 2020, BenQ introduced new BenQ TH585, a Full HD Home entertainment projector, in India. This new projector provides high resolution and high picture quality for customers to watch movies and shows on the screen at home.



With the installation of high-quality projector, projector screen and audio equipment, the customer can have an entertainment setup at home which is comparable to cinema halls/theaters. Some of the prominent projector brands used for home theaters are Sony Corporation, Epson, Optoma, Viewsonic Panasonic, JVC, and BenQ, among others. The growing interest toward the adoption of advanced cinema projector for residential application is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The advanced cinema projector market is segmented into illumination source, end user, resolution, lumens, and geography. Based on illumination source, the market is further segmented into lamp and RGB pure laser. In 2021, the RGB pure laser segment accounted for a significant share in the global advanced cinema projector market. In terms of end user, the market is categorized into residential and commercial.

In 2021, the commercial segment accounted for a significant share in the global advanced cinema projector market. Based on resolution, the market is segmented into 2K and 4K. In 2021, the 2K segment accounted for a significant share in the global advanced cinema projector market. Similarly, in terms of lumens, the market is categorized into 1000 - 5000, 5001 - 10000, 10001 - 30000, and above 30000. In 2021, the 5001 - 10000 segment accounted for a significant share in the global advanced cinema projector market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Publisher's Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Advanced Cinema Projector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Advanced Cinema Projector Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Cinema Projectors Across Residential Sector Globally

5.1.2 Accentuating Demand for Advanced Cinema Projectors in Commercial Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Laser Projectors to Hamper Market Growth in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emphasis on Development of Next Generation Cinema Projectors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of 3D Advanced Projectors

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Advanced Cinema Projector - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Advanced Cinema Projector Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Advanced Cinema Projector Market Analysis - By Illusion Source

7.1 Overview

7.2 Advanced Cinema Projector Market, By Illusion Source (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Lamp

7.4 RGB Pure Laser



8. Advanced Cinema Projector Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Advanced Cinema Projector Market, By End User (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Residential

8.4 Commercial



9. Advanced Cinema Projector Market Analysis - By Resolution

9.1 Overview

9.2 Advanced Cinema Projector Market, By Resolution (2020 and 2028)

9.3 2K

9.4 4K



10. Advanced Cinema Projector Market Analysis - By Lumens

10.1 Overview

10.2 Advanced Cinema Projector Market, By Lumens (2020 and 2028)

10.3 0 - 5000

10.4 5000 - 10000

10.5 10000 - 30000

10.6 Above 30000



11. Advanced Cinema Projector Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Advanced Cinema Projector Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Product Development



14. Company Profiles

Barco NV

BenQ Corporation

Christie Digital Systems

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

InFocus Corporation

LG Electronics

Optoma Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

