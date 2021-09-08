NSAV DIRECTOR, MR. YUEN WONG AND LUXFI CEO, MS. AIDAA WONG TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021, AT 8:45 AM EST

London, England, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at Wednesday’s Emerging Growth Conference at 8:45 AM EST on September 15, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong in real time.

Joining Mr. Wong at the conference will be Ms. Aidaa Wong, founder and CEO of LuxFi, a real-world luxury asset-backed marketplace ( https://luxfi.io/ ).

Last week, NSAV announced a collaboration with LuxFi to launch a real-world luxury asset backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, which will work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network, and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT. LuxFi is targeting real-world luxury assets that hold value well, including but not limited to art pieces, diamonds, luxury watches and branded bags. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 and already far surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

In August, NSAV announced its plan to launch a Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk by mid-September. NSAV’s OTC Desk will offer private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk will provide its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. As part of the transaction, NSAV will acquire a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/ . Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

Mr. Yuen Wong will perform a presentation focusing on the NFT outlook and how NFT will affect the blockchain market, recent developments at NSAV and the exciting projects to come in the weeks and months ahead.

In addition to his position with NSAV, Mr. Yuen Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

Mr. Yuen Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com . BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Ms. Aidaa Wong will perform a presentation focusing on NFT in the luxury space.

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV) will be presenting at 8:45 AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

Ms. Aidaa Wong, Founder and CEO of LuxFi, stated, “Our mission is to unlock the true value and increase the liquidity of the real-world luxury assets through blockchain technology. I believe LuxFi will bring revolutionary changes to the luxury industry.”

Mr. Yuen Wong, Director of NSAV and Silverbear Capital Partner stated, “I am thrilled to be able to speak at Wednesday's Emerging Growth Conference and update our shareholders on the Company's recent developments, as well as a glimpse of what's to come in the second half of 2021. The conference is both a fantastic and unique opportunity for NSAV to gain the attention of thousands of investors and investment advisers from around the world.”

About NSAV:

NSAV Holding's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

About LuxFi:

LuxFi is a real-world luxury asset backed NFT marketplace, leveraging on our big data intelligence system and unique algorithm for automated data collection and data processing. We eliminate counterfeiting while minting an NFT on our multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to the Luxfi transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

