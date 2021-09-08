Big Sky Health Appoints Tom Conrad to CEO

BIG SKY, Mont., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Big Sky Health, Inc. , creators of Zero , the world’s most popular fasting app, announced the appointment of Tom Conrad as the company’s new CEO. Founding CEO Mike Maser will step into a new role as Executive Chairman to work closely with Conrad to achieve the company’s ambitious user health goals. Since founding Big Sky Health in 2018, Maser has led the company’s growth to more than 10 million downloads and oversaw significant product development and expansion.



A well regarded figure in consumer technology, Conrad has most notably held executive positions at Pandora, Snap and Quibi. It wasn’t until the pandemic that he fell in love with Zero, which he’s recently used to improve his own health. Bringing his personal and professional passions together, Conrad looks to scale Big Sky Health’s mission of helping people unlock the power of metabolic health through scientifically backed guidance and metabolic insight. Conrad’s robust consumer product and engineering experience builds upon Maser’s health and operational expertise; together they look to bring the tangible benefits of intermittent fasting to people during a time when 73% of American adults are either overweight or obese and 88% are metabolically unwell.

“As Big Sky Health looks toward a landmark year, we are thrilled to welcome Tom to the company. His track record of shipping visionary products and personal experience with Zero makes him the perfect person to realize the company's mission to help people live healthier and longer lives by unlocking their metabolic health,” said Mike Maser, Executive Chairman of Big Sky Health. “Tom and I share similar business values and vision, but above all, we’ve both personally experienced the life-changing benefits of fasting.”

“I am incredibly honored to join Big Sky Health and embark on this new journey with the company - an opportunity born out of an organic connection to the vision and values that Mike and the team have created,” said Tom Conrad, CEO of Big Sky Health. “During the pandemic, I stepped on the scale and realized how much I had put my health on the back burner. Looking for a dramatic turnaround, I discovered Zero, which not only became an indispensable tool that resulted in significant weight loss, but one that also helped me feel healthier and more energized than at any other time in my adult life. Joining Big Sky Health is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help build a company that can genuinely improve the health and lives of people everywhere.”

Since launching in 2017, Zero has recorded over 1.5 billion hours of fasting across nearly 100 million completed fasts. The company has seen accelerated growth, with active users increasing 500% since 2019 and 37 million fasts already recorded in 2020. The increase in consumer usage coupled with the brand vision has set the stage for funding interest and landmark brand updates in the months to come.

About Big Sky Health, Inc.

Founded in 2018 by Mike Maser, Big Sky Health is a health and wellness company overseeing key companies in the health and wellness industry, including world’s most popular fasting app Zero, alcohol tracker Less , and meditation and breathing app Oak . Big Sky Health aims to remove roadblocks and motivate people to reach their health goals, through confidence, courage, celebration and a shared experience. It does this through offering affordable and accessible coaching and resources. A community of more than 10 million around the world, users turn to the company for scientifically-backed guidance in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

