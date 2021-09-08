Dr. Harry L. Williams on the appointment of Dr. Tony Allen as Chair of the Presidents Board of Advisors on HBCUs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams has issued the following statement on the appointment of Dr. Tony Allen as Chair of the Presidents Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

I am gratified that President Biden has identified his candidate to serve as the next Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors (PBA) on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and was particularly pleased to learn that Dr. Tony Allen, President of TMCF member-school Delaware State University, will serve in that capacity.

I had the distinct pleasure of working with Dr. Allen when I served as President of Delaware State and Dr. Allen served as Provost and Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Allen’s executive experience in both the private sector and in the higher education space has imbued him with an intimate understanding of the strengths of our institutions, the areas of needed attention and investment, and a unique insight into how the federal government and corporate America alike can partner with our institutions to bridge the divides that exist. This understanding and experience makes him particularly qualified to serve as the next Chair of the PBA.

As demonstrated by his successful stewardship of the Presidential Inauguration Committee as its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen is an exceptional leader who President Biden has wisely entrusted to lead some of his most-critical projects and responsibilities over the course of several decades. His appointment to the position of PBA Chair sends a clear message to the HBCU community that our institutions, and their growth and sustainability is a top priority of this administration.

Congratulations to both President Biden and Dr. Allen on this exciting announcement.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Attachment