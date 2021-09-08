Otsuka Group of Companies Celebrates 100th Anniversary With New Symbol and Tagline

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsuka Group Companies (parent company of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.) began to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sept. 1, 2021. Under the umbrella of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Tatsuo Higuchi), the Otsuka group consists of 194 companies, including Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Representing the entire group, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories would like to convey its appreciation for the patronage and support that has facilitated this milestone.

The Otsuka group originated with the 1921 establishment of a chemical raw materials manufacturer in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture. The company began to manufacture IV solutions and other clinical nutrition products, eventually expanding into the pharmaceutical business. Aiming to contribute to the health and wellbeing of people all over the world, the Otsuka group focuses on the dual pillars of pharmaceuticals for diagnosis and treatment of diseases and nutraceuticals1 to support maintenance and improvement of day-to-day health. Consisting of 194 companies with 47,000 employees2 in 32 countries and regions worldwide, the Otsuka group of companies is engaged in providing innovative products and services from the unique Otsuka perspective, dedicated to human health.

To coincide with the centennial, the 100th-anniversary symbol and tagline was created to unify internal and external communication. The symbol and tagline shares Otsuka's values and it represents the path ahead of Otsuka toward its vision for the future. It also serves as an opportunity to represent what it has accomplished over the past 100 years. A special 100th-anniversary section of the corporate website (https://www.otsuka.com/og100th/en) has also been established to chronicle the development of the Otsuka group of companies.

The "100" of the anniversary symbol is written with an "O" for Otsuka and a "Q" for quality. Together with "HUNDRED YEAR OTSUKA QUALITY," the symbol refers to Otsuka's promise and guarantee to create, manufacture and deliver products Otsuka companies care about and that their customers can trust. The extended tail of the "Q" represents a movement forward that mirrors the group's progressive attitude toward better health. The "For Life" tagline conveys the group's commitment, through innovative products, to draw out people's innate potential and improve their health and lives. The statement "Realizing the hidden power within" means knowing or discovering the power that is hiding in oneself. It also means the power within us is materialized.

Based on the corporate philosophy of "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide," the Otsuka group will continue to move forward in its efforts to contribute to the health of people.

1Nutraceuticals = nutrition + pharmaceuticals

2As of December 2020.

Comment from Tatsuo Higuchi, President and Representative Director, CEO:

"We would like to express our appreciation for the patronage and support that has enabled us to continue our business over the course of a century, growing into a corporate group with 47,000 people in 32 countries and regions throughout the world. During our "100th Anniversary Year" from the Sept. 1 date of our 100th anniversary through August 2022, we aim to maximize this milestone as a chance to unite with our colleagues and employees, reflect upon our history, and forge a path for our future. As we prepare to enter our next century, we will focus on becoming an indispensable contributor to people's health, fulfilling our corporate philosophy of "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide" by continuing to develop innovative products and services as a global healthcare group. We look forward to your ongoing support into the century to come."

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, Massachusetts, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, Ohio; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

