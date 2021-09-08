Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical Identity and Access Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032507/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$793.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $147 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR

- The Physical Identity and Access Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$282.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Access Security Corporation

AlertEnterprise

Alfrednet

Atos

Avatier

AWS

E&M Technologies

Gemalto

HID Global

IBM

IDCUBE

Identiv

Micro Focus

Nexus Group

Okta

One Identity

Oracle

Sequr

Wallix Group

Wipro

WSO2







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

