TearClear Files Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to Begin its Clinical Trial for TC-002 Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005%

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearClear, a late clinical stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct a registrational study for its lead glaucoma candidate, TC-002 latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%.



Approximately 30%-40% of patients who rely on preserved, chronic glaucoma therapies show signs of moderate to severe Ocular Surface Disease (OSD)1. Studies have suggested that removal of preservatives may be beneficial for the ocular health of such patients. To date, options for these patients have been less than adequate.

TearClear is the first and only company to develop products that keep BAK preserved formulations safely in the bottle and deliver pristine, preservative free drops of trusted medicines to the eye.

“We are confident that improving the health of the ocular surface matters,” Stuart Raetzman, TearClear’s CEO stated. “Responding to that unmet need has propelled us to this important milestone and it is what drives us to expand our efforts for other glaucoma therapies and to important therapies beyond glaucoma that intersect with OSD.”

About Preservative Free

Preservatives, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAK), are critical in ophthalmic solutions to maintain sterility and stability in the bottle. However, on the ocular surface, they have been reported to be associated with adverse effects like hyperemia, tear film instability and conjunctival inflammation potentially leading to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). By eliminating preservatives on the ocular surface, the potential for long term deleterious effects on the eye are eliminated.

About TearClear

TearClear is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company that transforms trusted drugs into best-in-class therapies. TearClear is the only branded ophthalmic pharmaceutical company that keeps preservatives safely in the bottle and delivers pristine, preservative free drops on to the ocular surface. TearClear therapies will help the millions of patients who rely on chronic eye drops and who also suffer from ocular surface disease. For more information, visit TearClear and connect with us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn.

1. Hawk Partners, July 2019

Contact:

Patrick Crowley

TearClear

859-462-4245

pcrowley@strategicadvisersllc.com