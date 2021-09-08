Registration of Share Capital Increases in IDEX Biometrics 2 September 2021

Reference is made to the notice dated 1 September 2021 regarding shares issue to employees acquiring shares under the 2020 employee share purchase plan.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,926,078.20 divided into 919,507,188 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

