CMLS Financial announces appointment of Brydon Cruise as Chair, CMLS Advisory

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest commercial real estate finance companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brydon Cruise as Chair of the CMLS Advisory Committee. Brydon will provide guidance and participate in setting the strategic direction of the committee and will be based in our Toronto office. Brydon has more than 30 years of global real estate experience concentrating on acquisitions, mergers and corporate finance in both North America and Europe.



Brydon and his family are committed to philanthropic activities through the charity they’ve built, Kindred Foundation. Kindred Foundation’s vision is to boldly advance treatment and cures for childhood, adolescent and young adult cancers, and fund high-impact programs for youth mental and physical health, providing reliable support to community programs.

“Our business touches communities from coast to coast. Supporting these communities is essential to our culture with nearly all of our charitable commitments rooted in community,” says Sam Brown, Senior Vice President, at CMLS Financial. “With this in mind, we’re both delighted and honoured to partner with the Kindred Foundation in supporting the advancement of cures and treatments for children and adults experiencing health and life challenges in our communities.”

“CMLS Financial is at an important stage in its expansion,” says Pierre Bergevin, Senior Vice President, Head of National Advisory, at CMLS Financial. “We are excited to welcome Brydon to the team. His extensive leadership experience, deep relationships, community and client-centric approach and demonstrated success in building businesses complement our strong entrepreneurial culture and enhance our coast-to-coast service capabilities.”



“CMLS is the perfect environment in which to grow a high-performance financial advisory platform,” says Brydon. “I look forward to expanding the business and creating enhanced value for our clients. I am also pleased that CMLS Financial will be a strong supporter of Kindred Foundation and our promise to make a difference for kids, families and communities across Canada.”

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned mortgage lenders, with nine offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, advisory services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca

For more information, contact:

Pierre Bergevin

Senior Vice President, Head of National Advisory

647-715-3860 Pierre.Bergevin@cmls.ca