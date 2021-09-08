Intrommune Therapeutics Announces Arrival of Stuart Loesch as New CCO

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, Inc., a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the appointment of Stuart Loesch as its new Chief Commercial Officer.



“Stuart brings Intrommune an incredible wealth of knowledge in allergy and asthma commercial marketing,” said Michael Nelson, CEO of Intrommune Therapeutics. “With his years of experience working on allergy therapies and a tireless commitment to improving the lives of patients, Stuart aligns greatly with the mission and values of Intrommune. By engaging Stuart as our Chief Commercial Officer at this stage of our product development, we ensure the voices of all stakeholders, including the patient and physician communities and payors, are all taken into account throughout our product development. Intrommune wants to develop products that are safe, efficacious, simple to use, and with Stuart’s assistance, patient focused products that people will use.”

Intrommune’s lead product in development, INT301, utilizes the oral mucosal immunotherapy platform (OMIT) to decrease allergic immune response in patients through daily tooth brushing. The product delivers allergenic proteins to areas of the oral cavity to naturally trigger an immune system response toward tolerance of the allergen.

“I hope to accomplish three things at Intrommune -- 1.) Most of all, to help patients, 2.) To build upon the tremendous foundation here at Intrommune and build a successful pharmaceutical company that pays back dividends to shareholders, and 3.) To create jobs and support families with those jobs,” said Loesch. “What we do, we do for the patients.”

Loesch joins Intrommune with more than 30 years of commercialization expertise in allergy, asthma, and COPD market. Beginning his career at GlaxoSmithKline, Loesch oversaw the launch of several innovative allergy therapies. With his most recent role serving as Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy at ALK, Loesch gained deep insight into the development and commercialization challenges with allergy immunotherapies.

“Even early on, commercial and clinical development need to communicate,” said Loesch. “Strong communication between clinical and commercial strengthens the product that ultimately makes it to the market.” Loesch attributes his passion for the development of effective allergy treatments to focusing on the patient. “For me, helping patients manage allergies and other diseases is very personal, as I have seen, first-hand, how patients can benefit from the right medicine,” he added.

More than 6 million people in the United States suffer from peanut allergies. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first OMIT allergy treatment that seamlessly integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.



For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “aim,” “will likely result,” “believe,” “expect,” “will continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “seek to,” “future,” “objective,” “goal,” “project,” “should,” “will pursue” and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward- looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

