Worldwide High Heat Foam Industry to 2026 - Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

The global high heat foam market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increase in usage as alternative for metals in the automotive industry and ecological benefits boosts the high heat foam demand.

High processing costs is likely to hinder the markets growth. Increasing demand for bio-based high heat foam are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

The market for high-heat foam has considerably benefitted from the increasing usage as an alternative for metals. Hence, it is majorly used in the automotive industry.

High heat foam is known for its tensile strength and low densities which is one of the major factors which is increasing the demand. High heat foam is usually used as a replacement for the metal sheets in the automobile industry.

In 2019, the automotive production witnessed a decline owing to trade war pf US-China and other political reasons. This is expected to continue in the first half of 2020, owing to the weak sales in second half of 2019. However, the automotive industry is likely to recover by the end of 2020.

In addition, the development of electric vehicles may continue to gain momentum in the upcoming years especially in Europe, China. and United States, where many government programs are promoting a move away from fossil fuels owing to the various environmental concerns.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for high heat foams is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

The Chinese aircraft industry depicted significant growth over the years. According to Boeing, China is estimated to require around 7,600 new commercial aircraft, valued at USD 1.2 trillion, over the next two decades.

Foreign investment in China has also been extended into the aviation sector, which is projected to register a CAGR of 6%, owing to China's geographical location, which provides easy access to the industrial goods markets in the neighboring countries, as well as, other countries globally, making it a major access point for manufacturers and suppliers.

China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

The production is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020, owing to the "Made in China 2025" initiative support in upgrading the existing low-cost mass production to higher value-added advanced manufacturing. "Automobile Mid and Long-Term Development Plan", was released in 2017, with an objective to make China a strong auto power in the next ten years.

Due to all such factors, the market for high heat foam in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The high heat foam market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Armacell, Evonik Industries AG, puren gmbh, and Wacker chemie AG, among others.



