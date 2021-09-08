ESSILOR VISION FOUNDATION AND PERCEPT CORPORATION RENEW SPONSORSHIP

DALLAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the U.S., there are 12 million children who need vision care, and as many as six million are not getting it. One reason is because they can't afford vision services. Percept Corporation is helping children and families in need overcome this barrier by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

Percept is an advanced wearable technology company dedicated to improving the human experience by enhancing and augmenting people's vision, health, and perception. The company specializes in digital eyewear for the sports, gaming, automotive, military and medical industries. Percept began its annual sponsorship of EVF in 2019, and the company's contributions have helped more than 2,750 people receive critical vision services like eye exams and glasses.

Percept's generous support enables EVF to serve children like Marquell, a non-verbal autistic student. Marquell was struggling in school -- his uncorrected vision is 20/400, which means he can't see the big "E" at the top of a standard eye chart without glasses. EVF's Kids Vision for Life team visited Marquell's school, and he got a vision screening and his first pair of glasses. Marquell has made substantial progress in school and is enjoying being a third-grader.

"Percept is pleased to support Essilor Vision Foundation's goal of helping underserved people live a more fulfilling life through better eyesight," says Director of Medical Applications and Global Network Dr. Eric M. White.

"Our partnership with Percept is based on both organizations' shared desire to ensure that all children in the U.S. have access to the vision care they need," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "Percept's compassion and dedication to the cause of vision are truly making a difference by helping more children see clearly."

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how EVF and its corporate sponsors are working to bring vision services to those who need them the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

About Percept

Percept Corporation's mission is to develop elegant and powerful technology to directly improve, enhance, and augment people's vision, health, and perception.

