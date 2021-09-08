NHA & SCOHO Collaborate to Seek $1B Hemp Infrastructure Funding

Washington, DC, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Hemp Association with its Standing Committee of Hemp Organizations (SCOHO) submits a $1B amendment to the upcoming infrastructure bill to accelerate hemp fiber and grain production.

Hemp became a fully legal commodity crop with the passage of the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill). Until then Hemp was prohibited and could not benefit from the research, technology and investments garnered by other commodities. Public/Private Partnerships (PPPs) are essential for acceleration of fiber and grain production as vital infrastructure is needed to build reliable supply chains.

The main points of the amendment are as follows:

$100M each for 4 regional super sites

$120M issued to historically underserved farms

$380M divided according to hemp farm calculations

10% of allocated funds for Departments of Ag to use to support their hemp programs

Departments of Ag to distribute remaining funds up to $3M per entity for equipment purchases

“History confirms that the world looks to America to lead change, be it industrial, cultural or environmental. This is more true today than ever before, as we look to combat the global climate crisis affecting humankind. We know American ingenuity will drive many of these solutions and can do so with plant-based technologies. Hemp, America’s newest commodity crop, will be at the forefront of this regenerative economic and social shift; helping create jobs, clean our soil and air, and introduce sustainable new products once only dreamed about. With the right investment in infrastructure hemp will become America’s Next Natural Resource.”, said Geoff Whaling, Chair, National Hemp Association.

About the National Hemp Association:

NHA is a non-profit corporation, based in Washington D.C. with more than 50,000 supporters and members, is dedicated to the development of the domestic hemp industry. This goal will be attained by coordinating legislation, agricultural organizations, farmers, processors, manufacturers, and retailers. The promotion of the hemp industry is congruent with the desire to improve the environment through production and utilization of hemp farming and products. We see a direct relationship between the products we use and stewardship of the land. www.nationalhempassociation.org

About the NHA Standing Committee of Hemp Organization:

SCOHO is a collaboration of state and regional non-profit hemp organizations representing 90% of current hemp permit holders. The mission of the NHA Standing Committee of Hemp Organizations (SCOHO) is to encourage and assist legislators and regulators to promulgate uniform, fair, constitutional, economically viable and environmentally friendly policy for the collective benefit of hemp growers, processors, related manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and their customers across the whole of the fifty states, sovereign tribes, and territories with the goal of creating a hemp industry so robust and versatile that it revolutionizes the way humans think about everything they consume. www.nationalhempassociation.org

