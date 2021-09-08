Leukapheresis Market ($133.90Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leukapheresis Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Leukapheresis Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography,” the Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach 133.90 million in 2028 from US$ 74.48 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The high cost of leukapheresis is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Leukapheresis Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation Terumo Corporation, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., HemaCare, Macopharma, AllCells, STEMEXPRESS, and BioIVT amongst others are among the leading companies operating in the leukapheresis market. Leading players focus on expanding as well as diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2019, StemExpress announced the release of their Frozen Leukopak. Additionally, this new format can be customized per client request. For example, one Leukopak can be split, frozen and shipped to multiple laboratories involved in the same study or to compare laboratory staff competencies, equipment functionality, data analysis and reporting.

In November 2018, HemaCare Corporation announced their involvement as a provider of leukapheresis process development material for 100% of the current FDA-approved immunocellular therapies. HemaCare worked collaboratively with each company to source healthy donors per project requirements.

In November 2018, BioIVT has acquired Biological Specialty Corporation (BSC), a supplier of human blood products and components to the life sciences research community for more than 37 years. BSC is headquartered in Colmar, PA, with two additional FDA-registered donor centers in Allentown, PA and Reading, PA.

In 2020, North America dominated the leukapheresis market, and the US was the largest shareholder in the regional market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. The market growth in North America is ascribed to the presence of major market players. Additionally, increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications will further drive the regional growth. There are an estimated 399,967 people living with or in remission from leukemia in the U.S. as per The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The high incidence of leukemia globally is said to drive the Leukapheresis market.

Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic disease and government initiatives for the implementation of leukapheresis for plasma therapy during COVID019 is also estimated to generate favorable environment for the market growth in Canada and Mexico.

Strategic Activities by Leukapheresis Market Players Boost Market Growth:

The leukapheresis market players focus on introducing innovative products through extensive strategic activities. These devices are likely to produce superior treatment outcomes, compared to existing products in the market. AllCells, announced the addition of Cryopreserved Leukopaks to their extensive product portfolio. With AllCells' new Cryopreserved Leukopaks, customers have access to high-quality primary cells whenever they need them without worrying about potential delivery delays that can be associated with fresh cells.

AllCells, announced that they had expanded their portfolio of primary cells with the launch of the Guaranteed Cell-count Leukopaks. Their Guaranteed Cell-count Leukopaks are filled to deliver no less than 10 Billion, 5 Billion or 2.5 Billion cells at release.

Fresenius Kabi inaugurated the major expansion of the company’s production site in the Dominican Republic. In Haina, just outside the Dominican Republic’s capital and biggest city, Santo Domingo, the company manufactures apheresis sets. These products are used, for example, to collect blood components such as platelets or plasma. Fresenius Kabi undertook the expansion to meet the rising demand for these high-quality disposables used for critically important donations.

Leukapheresis Market: Segmental Overview

The leukapheresis market has been segmented on the bases of product type, application, and end user. The leukapheresis market, by product type, is segmented into leukapheresis devices, leukapheresis disposables. In 2021, the leukapheresis disposables segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. Whereas, leukapheresis devices segment of leukapheresis market is expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. Based on application, the leukapheresis market has been segmented into research applications and therapeutic applications. In 2021, the research applications segment held the largest share of the market, by application and the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the coming years. Based on end user, the leukapheresis market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, blood component providers and blood centers and hospitals and transfusion centers. In 2021, the blood component providers and blood centers segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas the hospitals and transfusion centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the coming years.

Many countries are declaring more cases each day now than they were during the first wave earlier this year. Lockdowns are being reintroduced in UK, Spain and Italy, and Ireland, as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases, the government of many countries is working towards scaling up testing capacity, which is driving the growth of the market.

In the optimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the pandemic has created a positive impact on the leukapheresis market. The ongoing clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines could positively impact the leukapheresis products market, as the study of white blood cells is integral in supporting vaccine development. Moreover, some studies are also being carried out to understand the overall effect of COVID-19 on white blood cells. For instance, the NIH is conducting clinical trials that require leukapheresis to understand the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on lymphocytes. In the pessimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically lowered the demand for leukapheresis, especially for research purposes, and also reduced the demand for leukopaks. Therapeutic leukapheresis could be classified under essential procedures and, hence, would have resumed early post the stringent regulations, which were imposed in the first and second quarter of 2020 in many parts of the world. However, clinical trials were disrupted during this period and have not fully recovered in the post-lockdown period. This could affect the future demand for leukopaks in the pessimistic scenario.

Further, a team of physicians at the dialysis center Diamedikum in Potsdam, Germany, have for the first time successfully treated a Covid-19 patient with a specific blood separation procedure to decrease CRP levels. CRP apheresis was crucial in improving the critical condition of the 53-year-old patient and most likely to avoid intensive care













