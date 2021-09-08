Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Membrane Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prefilters & Depth Media segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

- The Pharmaceutical Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

- Single-Use Systems Segment to Record 11.2% CAGR

- In the global Single-Use Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

3M Company

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Danaher Corporation, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Filtration Group Corporation

GE Healthcare

Graver Technologies, LLC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Membrane Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Prefilters & Depth

Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prefilters & Depth Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prefilters & Depth Media

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Use

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Single-Use Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Use Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cartridges &

Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cartridges & Capsules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartridges & Capsules

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Filter Holders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Filter Holders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filter Holders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanofiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Nanofiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanofiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Techniques

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Microfiltration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Microfiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Microfiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrafiltration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Ultrafiltration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrafiltration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Crossflow

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Crossflow Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Crossflow Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Final Product

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Final Product Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Final Product

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Raw Material

Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Raw Material Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Raw Material Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Separation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Cell Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Separation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Water

Purification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Water Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Purification

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Membrane

Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration by

Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Final

Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation,

Water Purification and Air Purification for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media,

Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Filtration

by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw Material

Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air

Purification Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell

Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth

Media, Single-Use Systems, Cartridges & Capsules, Filter

Holders and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Membrane Filters, Prefilters & Depth Media, Single-Use Systems,

Cartridges & Capsules, Filter Holders and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Nanofiltration, Other Techniques,

Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Nanofiltration, Other Techniques, Microfiltration,

Ultrafiltration and Crossflow Filtration for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and

Air Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Filtration by Application - Final Product Processing, Raw

Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032492/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________