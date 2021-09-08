Canadian Labour Congress Election Tour Arrives in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour continues this week with a visit to Edmonton.



Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond will be campaigning in Edmonton in support of candidates who are focused on a workers-centred recovery.

Later today, Vipond will join local labour leaders and volunteers to canvass in support of Edmonton Greisbach New Democrat candidate, Blake Desjarlais and on Thursday, she will be campaigning with Heather McPherson in Edmonton Strathcona.

“Income inequality in Alberta is among the worst in Canada, and it is increasing here in Edmonton. Families here are worried about getting back to work, in good jobs that offer decent pay and benefits,” said Vipond. “We are campaigning in support of candidates with recovery plans that replace lost jobs with better ones and make life more affordable through investments in pharmacare, child care and affordable housing.”

With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions believe it is crucial to challenge candidates across the country to commit to an equitable recovery that makes sure workers aren’t left behind. The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet and afford housing, groceries, or pay for their medicine if they get sick.

“Canada’s unions support candidates like Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson, who have long-proven their commitment to workers and their families,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “We stand with candidates who support strengthening our public health care system, disaster-proofing our social safety net and making life more affordable for everyone.”

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Wednesday, September 8 at 4:30 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Edmonton Greisbach, Blake Desjarlais Where: Starting at 8904 118 Ave NW Edmonton, T5B 0T6 Who: Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress When: Thursday, September 9 at 4:30 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Edmonton Strathcona, Heather McPherson Where: Starting at 9849-76 Avenue (suite #2), Edmonton, T6E 1K6 Who: Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress

