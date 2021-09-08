Payments Industry Veteran Joins Finical

DALLAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finical Holdings, LLC., a leading provider of electronic payments in North America, today announced it has appointed veteran payments executive, Karen Whiteley, as Vice President of Sales.

Finical provides credit card processing services to thousands of businesses in North America. Finical markets its services through its relationships with Independent Sales partners, as well as strategic relationships with various vendors and Banks. Finical has over 2,200 sales agents throughout North America.

Ms. Whiteley brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Finical. Her extensive experience includes senior management and executive positions for some of the top organizations in the payments industry, including Concord EFS (Fiserv), First National Bank of Omaha, and most recently, C&H Financial Services.

Aaron Nasseh, Finical's CEO, commented: "I am absolutely thrilled to have Karen leading our sales and recruiting efforts, as we continue to expand our Agent channel, Bank relationships and strategic partnerships."

Karen Whiteley commented: "With Finical's reputation as a tenured and highly respected payments technology provider, I am honored to be asked to join the team. I intend to pair my experience with their 'best-of-breed' payment solutions to expand the sales channel and promote rapid financial growth for all current and future partners."

Contact:

Tiffany Mclain

tmclain@finicalholdings.com

469-501-7731

