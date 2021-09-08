Community Preservation Partners Debuts Refreshed Brand With Focus on Corporate Mission, Vision and Values; Anchors Organizational Identity for Next Phase of Accelerated Growth

IRVINE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Preservation Partners (CPP Housing), one of the nation’s most active preservation developers, today announced its brand relaunch, including a new logo, messaging platform, visual identity and revamped website. Positioned with the new tagline, “Creativity. Performance. Purpose. A Different Way to Home.,” the new branding underscores CPP’s mission of revitalizing, rehabilitating and preserving affordable housing communities across the U.S. through big, bold and better solutions that build community and serve the greater good, so residents have a place to call home. The refreshed CPP brand is expressed in a new anthem video and is reflected across all internal and external properties, including the newly designed cpp-housing.com website, which features CPP’s revamped visual identity and delivers a more intuitive, simplified navigation experience for visitors.



“From the beginning, CPP has employed a distinct approach to housing preservation, serving as a true partner in every sense and joining with leading nonprofits and strategic partners to provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities,” said Anand Kannan, president, CPP. “The new brand positioning of Creativity, Performance, and Purpose reflects CPP’s core values and embodies everything the company does; together these values define A Different Way To Home for employees, partners and communities.”

CPP’s refreshed brand coincides with the firm’s significant growth over the last 17 years. In 2004, CPP was formed by WNC & Associates as its development arm to promote the preservation of low-income housing and to assist existing owners and general partners with recapitalizing and revitalizing their affordable housing portfolios. In under 10 years, the firm has experienced 450% growth in its overall total portfolio, which includes more than 11,000 low-income housing units across the United States to-date. In 2018, the firm launched a new business division - CPP East - and expanded its footprint nationwide to deepen affordability for communities in Montana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Connecticut and Virginia. As a result, more than 6,000 individuals across the East Coast have received brand-new upgraded apartments, exterior renovations, community amenities, linkage to vital programs and resources and more.

To learn more about CPP and view the firm’s revamped website, visit www.cpp-housing.com .

About Community Preservation Partners

Since its founding in 2004, Community Preservation Partners (CPP Housing), an affordable housing rehabilitation company, has invested more than $2.6 billion into neighborhoods across the United States, keeping housing costs affordable for thousands of seniors, families and individuals. Holding more than 11,000 low-income housing units in its asset portfolio, the award-winning firm continues to expand nationally with headquarters in Irvine, California and Reston, Virginia. With its creative mindset and unwavering vision, CPP proposes big, bold and better solutions that build community and serve the greater good. Creativity. Performance. Purpose. A different way to home. For more information, visit cpp-housing.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

