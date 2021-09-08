Project Canary Greentech Growth Underscored by Addition of New Strategic Team Members

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary, a Colorado-based greentech company focused on the energy supply chain, appointed four new senior roles as its growth continues.

"Project Canary is experiencing meaningful growth in lock-step with the energy market's shift toward ESG standards. Part of this is driving a better understanding from the science community and global consumer base about the opportunity to accurately measure methane emissions to help alter the course of climate change," said Chris Romer, CEO of Project Canary. "These strategic hires help catalyze our growth and commitment to evidence-backed emissions certifications from the wellhead to the home."

Denise M. O'Leary, Board Member

Denise O'Leary has been a private venture capital investor and a corporate director since 1996. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Medtronic, Inc., US Airways Group, Inc., and Calpine Corporation, where she currently chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee. In addition, Denise was previously the Chair of the Audit Committee at both Medtronic and USAir. She has also served on the boards of ALZA Corporation, Chiron Corporation, Del Monte Foods Company, and numerous private companies.

O'Leary was elected to the Board of Trustees of the University of Denver in early 2013 and served on the Board of Trustees of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and the Board of Directors of The Denver Foundation and the Corporation for Supportive Housing, where she recently stepped down as Chair. She previously was a member of the Board of Directors of Stanford Hospital and Clinics, where she served as Chair of the Board, and the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford. She was a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees for 15 years, during which time she was Vice-Chair of the Board and Chair of the Committee on the Medical Center. She was a member of the Presidential Search Committee at Stanford in 2000 and was awarded the Stanford Medal for distinguished volunteer leadership in 2008.

A graduate of Stanford University (B.S., Industrial Engineering) and Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration (MBA), O'Leary was a General Partner at Menlo Ventures in Menlo Park, California, for 15 years.

Carrie Hudak, Senior Advisor

Carrie Hudak joined the Project Canary Board in October 2019. Hudak served as Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's Vice President, DJ Basin Development, from May 2017 to September 2019. Before that, Hudak served in various management positions at Anadarko, including General Manager, DJ Basin Development and Execution, from March 2016 to May 2017, and Director, Rockies Business Development, from November 2014 to March 2016. Hudak previously served the non-profit organization Coloradoans for Responsible Energy Development as its Chairperson from 2018 to 2019 and as a Board Member from 2017 to 2018. Hudak also served as Treasurer and Executive Board Member for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association from 2017 to 2019. Hudak received her master's degree in Geology from Duke University and her bachelor's degree in Geology from Miami University.

Ray Mistry, Chief Technology Officer

Ray Mistry's career began at Oracle and moved to the energy space at Energy Acuity, QED Intelligence. Ray is an engineer and scientist, as well as a startup veteran. He has managed and grown teams from the ground up. He is responsible for the technology and product roadmap as well as technical guidance at Project Canary. Ray gained startup experience at Energy Acuity, a firm in the Energy Intelligence space. He was the original Software Engineer/Architect and grew the company as its Chief Technology Officer until acquired by Enverus in 2021. Ray has been part of large software and hardware teams at companies like Oracle and Zoll Medical and brings more than 20 years of experience in software development, IT management, hardware engineering, and executive leadership. In addition, Ray has a background in software engineering, algorithm science, and bio-software engineering. He holds a degree in Computer Science and Computer Engineering from the University of Colorado.

Rachael Shayne, Chief Marketing Officer

Rachael Shayne built her leadership experience in startups, ad agencies, and global corporations. Rachael has helped guide some of the world's leading brands throughout her career, including Alibaba.com, Zayo, Colorado Tourism, and more. Rachael spends her days tapping into trends and data-infused insights to apply to branding, marketing, customer experience, and culture. Her passion for experience strategy helps her articulate a vision for success demonstrated by a proven track record of leading in high-change environments. She is a mentor at Techstars Sustainability, Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network, and a Board Member Emerita of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. She earned her B.A. in Communications from the University of Colorado.

About Project Canary

Project Canary delivers trusted and reliable, independent Energy ESG data. We are the leaders in the certification of responsible operations throughout the energy value chain and provide measurement-based emission profiles using continuous monitoring technology. Our technology services help identify the most responsible energy supply chain operators. Analyzing more than 600 operational data points, TrustWell by Project Canary is the most comprehensive well-pad and midstream certification program available. Project Canary is the recognized badge of high standards. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World 2021" B Corp. www.projectcanary.com

Contact: mediainquiries@projectcanary.com

Related Images











Image 1: Denver, Colorado-Based Growth-Stage Greentech Company





City park green spaces circle pattern monument aerial drone view high above Denver, Colorado. Downtown skyline in the background with the Rocky Mountains. By Roschetzky Photography









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment