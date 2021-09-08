Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 Installed at OneTouchPoint

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of its AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production press at OneTouchPoint, a national commercial printer that provides multimedia communications and direct mail services.

Looking for faster speeds and tighter registration while printing on larger stock, OneTouchPoint relied on its existing partnership with Konica Minolta when choosing its newest device. Knowing the level of service it could expect from Konica Minolta and the affordability of its products, it decided on the AccurioPress C14000 to increase its digital printing offerings.

With the AccurioPress C14000, OneTouchPoint is now printing more on oversized stock where registration is critical. Its customers appreciate OneTouchPoint’s ability to get quality work out fast for them.

“The AccurioPress C14000 was instrumental to the OTP Hartland facility as it replaced a couple of our aging digital presses, but more importantly increased our overall productivity and efficiency,” said Rob Tynan, Vice President of Operations, OneTouchPoint. “With the capability to run larger sheets and gain higher output with a lower down time rate, it only made sense to choose the AccurioPress C14000. The SLAs from our customers are continuing to get shorter and we needed to adapt to meet those needs. Additional features of the press eliminated a few steps in our process – every minute counts! Installation and training was smooth and our operators were producing live jobs within two days of startup.”

“We’re delighted that OneTouchPoint recognized the possibilities we could offer with the AccurioPress C14000,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “To be able to grow with our customers through our strong partnerships is extremely rewarding, and we look forward to working with OneTouchPoint for a very long time.”

The AccurioPress C14000 is Konica Minolta’s first high-volume, toner-based production press, and its fastest model yet, printing 140 pages per minute (ppm). The device helps customers that want to expand and streamline their business through advanced automation, fewer human touchpoints and higher productivity with tangible effect leading to increased, high-quality output with less waste.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 high-volume production press.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 PRO Award for its AccurioPress C14000 with EFI Fiery IC-319 Controller and BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Production Print Applications: Output Variety for its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About One Touchpoint

OneTouchPoint provides the technology, managed services, and execution support that helps companies amplify their customer engagements with beautifully-crafted marketing assets and communications produced and distributed at scale. OneTouchPoint’s capabilities span state-of-the-art printing, national and localized marketing execution, fulfillment, and related services, all managed easily through the U.Connect platform and delivered rapidly from facilities nationwide. More than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, franchise, and retail industries trust OneTouchPoint to increase the return on their marketing investment, one touchpoint at a time.

