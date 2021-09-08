Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032490/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bioanalytical Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Method Development & Validation segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
- The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
- Stability Testing Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
- In the global Stability Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$485.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$723.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Bioreliance
- Boston Analytical
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exova
- Halo Pharma
- Intertek Group PLC
- Pace Analytical Services, LLC
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
- SGS SA
- Toxikon, Inc.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- WuXi AppTec, Inc.
