Digital.ai Names Stephen Elop as Chief Executive Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital.ai, the leading AI-driven DevOps value stream delivery and management platform, today announced the appointment of Stephen Elop as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Elop succeeds Ashok Reddy, who has decided to step down as CEO of the company to pursue other interests. Going forward, Mr. Reddy will serve as a special advisor to the Board of Digital.ai.



With more than 20 years of experience spanning enterprise software and smart devices, Mr. Elop brings to the CEO role the right combination of leadership expertise, product knowledge, and industry foresight to help Digital.ai deliver on its vision. Over the course of his career, he has held executive roles at large and leading technology companies including Microsoft, Nokia, Telstra, Juniper Networks, Adobe Systems, and Macromedia.

“Throughout my career as a technology executive I saw first-hand the role that software can play in enabling an organization’s success,” said Mr. Elop. “Now more than ever, customers are demanding digital-first experiences, and executives are investing heavily to transform their businesses with very little insight or visibility into the software development process. Digital.ai is connecting previously fragmented parts of the DevOps tool chain to provide teams with AI-driven visibility and management capabilities necessary to plan and deliver data-driven software at scale.”

Mr. Elop continued, “It’s an honor to assume the role of CEO at an exciting time in Digital.ai’s growth journey and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, Board, and our partners at TPG to execute on Digital.ai’s vision. I also want to recognize Ashok Reddy, who was an early champion of DevOps and AIOps and whose leadership and expertise has brought the company to this next stage of its evolution. I thank him for his service and am pleased to have the opportunity to partner again in his new role as we continue to bring a value-driven customer and partner platform to market.”

Digital.ai is the only AI-driven end-to-end solution for both DevOps Value Stream Delivery and Management. The company was founded in partnership with TPG Capital with a mission to fundamentally transform the way that enterprises develop and deliver software. Since then, Digital.ai has made several acquisitions, introduced new innovations, and launched a new brand, culminating in an industry-first platform that offers executives enhanced connectivity, visibility, and security across their software development lifecycles.

“The strong foundation Digital.ai has created is a testament to its innovative team and commitment to being a trusted partner to enterprises across industries,” said Nehal Raj, Partner at TPG Capital. “Now that we have established a leadership position in the market and are looking to scale the company globally, it’s a natural time to transition leadership to Stephen. He has had significant experience scaling large and global businesses and has a strong pulse on the company’s culture and strategic direction, having served as Chairman of the company for the past two years. I believe he is ideally suited to take on the CEO role.”

Since the platform launched in early 2020, Digital.ai has been recognized regularly by industry analysts for its platform and product leadership. Most recently, the company was named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools and was recognized in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report. The company has also been recognized as a Leader in numerous Forrester Wave reports.

Digital.ai provides the industry's leading AI-driven software delivery and management platform, purpose built to create value and manage enterprise-scale digital transformations. Digital.ai brings together best-in-class agile, DevOps, security, testing, and analytics technologies in an AI-powered platform, providing Global 2000 enterprises with the end-to-end visibility required to intelligently orchestrate and continuously improve their software lifecycle.

