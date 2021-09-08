Vishay Intertechnology High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Save Board Space While Lowering Component Counts and Placement Costs

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors with operating voltages up to 3 kV in the 2010 and 2512 case sizes.



With their high operating voltages, devices in the Vishay Draloric RCV-AT e3 series can be used in place of standard resistor chains. This allows designers to save board space in inverters for electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, on-board chargers, and DC/DC converters while lowering component counts and reducing placement costs.

The RCV-AT e3 series features a resistance range from 100 kΩ to 100 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 1 % and ± 5 % and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K. The resistors offer power ratings up to 1.0 W, a low voltage coefficient of resistance of 25 ppm/V, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are suitable for processing on automatic surface-mount assembly systems and for wave, reflow, or vapor phase soldering per IEC 61760-1.

Device Specification Table:

Part number RCV2010-AT e3 RCV2512-AT e3 Case size 2010 2512 Resistance range 100 kΩ to 100 MΩ Resistance tolerance ± 5 %; ± 1 % Temperature coefficient ± 200 ppm/K; ± 100 ppm/K Voltage coefficient 25 ppm/V Rated dissipation P 70 0.75 W 1.0 W Operating voltage 2000 V 3000 V Operating temperature range -55 °C to +155 °C

Samples and production quantities of the RCV-AT e3 series are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

