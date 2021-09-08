TAB Bank Provides Mechanical Maintenance Company in British Columbia, Canada with a $2.5 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a mechanical maintenance company in Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada with a $2.5 million asset-based credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.



The company is a high-quality mechanical maintenance and construction contractor with a comprehensive welding and fabrication division.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Ryan Gabriel is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Seattle. He has over 20 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena for companies in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

