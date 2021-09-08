English French

JCDecaux launches its global data offering, JCDecaux Data Solutions

Paris, September 8th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces today the launch of JCDecaux Data Solutions - a portfolio of global and local data-driven solutions that enables advertisers to maximise the power and ROI of their media investment.

JCDecaux Data Solutions’ purpose is to offer ever more effective solutions to JCDecaux’s stakeholders so they can leverage data to optimise their campaigns in all countries across the world. Mixing global and local data unlocks the potential of both OOH and DOOH campaigns.

JCDecaux, as the most digitised global OOH company, is more confident than ever of the power of Out-of-Home in an advertising landscape increasingly fragmented and more and more digital. By developping and globalising its product offering through optimised campaigns using data and technology, the Group accelerates its transformation and will deliver increasingly impactful solutions.

JCDecaux Data Solutions brings:

Simplicity to scale and deploy thanks to platformization

Agility to improve its solutions in an evergreen development mode

Comparability that offers advertisers and agencies solutions to compare OOH performance with other media buys

Transparency to understand how AI and Machine Learning (ML) are driving performance

Efficiency to focus energy on delivering impact.





JCDecaux Data Solutions is built around three core pillars, designed to help advertisers achieve their marketing objectives using OOH in combination with other media, particularly mobile. These are:

Optimise to deliver on planning, content delivery and creativity

Engage to connect with your audience more effectively and efficiently

Evaluate to understand the performance of each OOH campaign





JCDecaux Data Solutions is a combination of in-house products and solutions developed by JCDecaux’s data team (50 people) and 3rd party solutions, combined with local specific complementary data (Joint Industry Committees, telco, sensors, retail, etc) to guarantee the highest level of efficiency at each stage of a campaign. These solutions will always comply strictly with personal data protection rules to safeguard citizens and users, using aggregated and anonymised data only.

JCDecaux Data Solutions is due to launch first in the following markets (by geographical area): France, UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, UAE, South Africa, USA, Hong Kong SAR (China), Japan, Singapore, Australia, Brazil. More markets will roll out JCDecaux Data Solutions in 2022.

François-Xavier Pierrel, Chief Data Officer of JCDecaux, commented: “The launch of JCDecaux Data Solutions is a new major step in the Group’s data strategy seeking to accelerate the transformation of outdoor advertising. Our objective is to expand the considerable potential of collecting, analysing and modelling data, aggregated and completely anonymised, to improve knowledge and design innovative services and solutions. JCDecaux Data Solutions delivers simplicity, agility, comparability, transparency and efficiency in executing data-driven OOH and DOOH campaigns around the world. Our global data offering, JCDecaux Data Solutions, will strengthen JCDecaux’s capacity to meet the new expectations of its clients, brands and agencies, and enlarge the Group’s ecosystem.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m – H1 2021 revenue: €1,082.3m

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

10,230 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings, and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4 th year in a row

year in a row 964,760 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)





