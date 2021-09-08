BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2021

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For August 2021

CLICHY – September 08, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2021 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
02/08/213 34057,5839192 330,23
03/08/213 30057,8149190 789,17
04/08/213 30058,5985193 375,05
05/08/213 30058,1645191 942,85
06/08/213 32657,8206192 311,32
09/08/2116957,68899 749,42
09/08/213 16557,6889182 585,37
10/08/2147657,646927 439,92
10/08/212 86157,6469164 927,78
11/08/2188957,603051 209,07
11/08/212 45157,6030141 184,95
12/08/213 31557,5539190 791,18
13/08/213 34857,4594192 374,07
16/08/213 38056,9682192 552,52
17/08/213 84556,7573218 231,82
18/08/214 17057,0483237 891,41
19/08/213 70056,1541207 770,17
20/08/214 99056,0781279 829,72
23/08/214 92056,8569279 735,95
24/08/213 99056,7879226 583,72
25/08/214 03056,7217228 588,45
26/08/214 13056,3253232 623,49
27/08/214 69056,6693265 779,02
30/08/214 13056,9923235 378,20
31/08/213 76056,6223212 899,85
TOTAL82 97557,11214 738 874,69

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 ResultsOctober 26, 2021
FY 2021 ResultsFebruary 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 ResultsApril 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 ResultsAugust 2, 2022
3 rd Quarter 2022 ResultsOctober 27, 2022

