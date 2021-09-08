FoodChain ID Acquires Hamilton Grant

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, has acquired Hamilton Grant, a global provider of product development software for the food and beverage industry. FoodChain ID is a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners.

Hamilton Grant's software enables food and beverage company product developers to create better, more-compliant food faster by streamlining the development process. The Hamilton Grant PLM software also integrates with existing ERP and other business systems.

Based in the United Kingdom, Hamilton Grant collaborates with many of the world's leading food and beverage brands and boasts an exceptional client retention rate.

"No matter your role in recipe development, you can use our solutions to manage supplier information such as specifications, formulate recipes and create product specifications and label information," said Dan Pickles, Vice President of Product Strategy at Hamilton Grant. "Leading consumer packaged goods companies trust us to help them bring great-tasting, compliant products to market faster. Complementing our platform with FoodChain ID's wide array of capabilities will further accelerate our customers' time to market."

Hamilton Grant's cloud-based PLM software dynamically updates nutrition and allergy information in real time. Label information can be quickly updated whenever recipes change. Hamilton Grant is continually innovating and updating its software to meet the most extensive international standards and regulations.

FoodChain ID will augment Hamilton Grant's software with its data services and multi-assessment platforms, including gComply, Praedixi, FOCOS, and Nutraveris Online -- enabling regulatory compliance in product and recipe development and packaging. The company's multi-assessment platform SupplyTrak® assures consumer label compliance and assessment, and its HorizonScan, Food Fraud Database, and EMAlert technologies secure food safety and risk management. The combination of these solutions enables businesses to better understand and address legal, consumer, and customer requirements. Businesses can analyze complex regulations, collect supplier evidence to demonstrate compliance, expedite data collection and analysis, manage change, simplify supplied product compliance risk management, and streamline product development efforts.

"Hamilton Grant is a strong strategic fit with FoodChain ID as it expands our targeted technology services portfolio through complementary software," said Brad Riemenapp, Chief Executive Officer of FoodChain ID. "With their technology platform we are penetrating into recipe management and food development, thereby building on our vision to make it easier for our customers to keep the food supply chain safe and transparent."

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater levels of transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. Founded as a pioneer of the GMO food identification industry, the company's services now include clean label, food safety, and sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing.

About Hamilton Grant

Hamilton Grant works exclusively in the food and beverage industry, using information technology to provide control over regulatory compliance while bringing better tasting and more profitable products to market faster. Specializing in food for more than 25 years, Hamilton Grant works with major producers the world over.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 135 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, the firm's public equity business, was founded in 2007 and seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. The firm invests in business services & technology, communications, consumer, healthcare, and industrials companies. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm's private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.