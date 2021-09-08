Fox Pest Control Debuts on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List

Logan, Utah, United States, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine has ranked Fox Pest Control as No. 1807 on its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 recognizes entrepreneurial success and outstanding revenue achievements. Published yearly in Inc. Magazine, the list represents the ultimate fruition of the American dream, with companies such as Under Armour and Patagonia as alumni.

"Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible team and loyal customers,” shared Bryant White, co-CEO of Fox Pest Control. “People are the core component of our business. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the best possible team and leaders in the industry.”

Headquartered in Logan, Utah, Fox Pest Control brings superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. Since opening in 2012, Fox has quickly become one of the country’s top pest control providers. Having opened five additional locations this year – Dallas, TX; Pittsburg, PA; Sterling, VA; Princeton, NJ; and Orlando, FL – Fox now has 30 branches across 13 different states, and employs more than 900 people.

Mike Romney, co-CEO of Fox Pest Control alongside White, anticipates more growth in the near future.

“The growth we have seen over the last few years has been nothing short of amazing,” said Romney. “The team always surpasses expectations and projections, allowing us to grow quickly and without hesitation. We’re already looking at another milestone year for Fox’s revenue.”

Fox Pest Control’s growth has also afforded the company to consistently appear on the list of Top 100 Pest Control Companies compiled annually by Pest Control Technology Magazine. This year, Fox jumped from No. 20 to No. 15, making it the only company in the top 20 percent of the list to move up from its 2019 ranking.

To date, more than 318,000 homeowners have used Fox Pest Control to eliminate and protect their home against pests.

More information about Fox Pest Control is available on the company’s website.

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 different states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. The company ranked #15 on Pest Control Technology’s Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2021. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com.

