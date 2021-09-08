Healthy Directions’ LifeBiome Rise Provides “Always On” Lifestyles a Better Way to Manage the Balancing Act

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going back to school will be more than a balancing act for parents and students this fall with the feeling that we are not quite out of the woods yet with online learning, lockdowns and other logistics involved in raising a family in these turbulent and changing times. Board-certified, practicing naturopathic doctors and husband and wife team, Drs. Drew and Briana Sinatra say parents have to stay sharp, keep calm, sleep tight, perk up and take care as they shift their families into a new normal that may not feel normalized. To help parents and busy professionals do just that, the Sinatras are recommending a series of self-care supplements created by Healthy Directions under the same sentiment, called LifeBiome Rise. The line of five specially formulated supplements called Stay Sharp, Keep Calm, Sleep Tight, Perk Up and Take Care deliver science-based nutrition that is convenient to take in a once-a-day dose. It is perfect for any multi-tasker, decision maker, professional or parent who lives in an “always on” lifestyle.



“The anxiousness and stress a parent feels can quickly transfer to everyone in the family,” said Briana. “Uncertainty on what the future brings with new rules at school and work, sporadic quarantines, travel and being social again can create a lot of stress and tension at home. We want to help busy parents easily find the nutrient tools to power through the turbulent times and, as they say, keep calm and carry on.”

LifeBiome Rise is a mix-and-match supplement approach that can be used as needed to help busy professionals and parents face whatever life throws at them. Using the VidaSpheres Microbeadlet (VSM) technology, LifeBiome Rise supplements are like no other formula on the market today. Each capsule is filled with concentrated microbeadlets that are science-based doses of only the most necessary ingredients needed to feel the effects. There are no artificial flavors or preservatives, synthetic dyes or common allergens (such as: gluten, dairy or soy). Plus, LifeBiome Rise is vegan, plant-based and non-GMO.

Each formula in LifeBiome Rise has a specific function and purpose:

Stay Sharp: Shields eyes against blue light exposure and helps with mental recall, attention and accuracy. Key ingredients include CogniBoost and natural caffeine.

Keep Calm: Improves mood and occasional anxiousness, fatigue and irritability when you are stressed. Key ingredients include Clear’Saff saffron extract and Sensoril Ashwagandha.

Sleep Tight: Helps the body to relax, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Key ingredients include a low dose of immediate-release and extended-release melatonin together with GABA.

Perk Up: Reduces mental and physical fatigue in just hours, while boosting alertness, attention and focus. Key ingredients include ginseng, sustained release caffeine and a trio of B vitamins.

Take Care: Supports immune and respiratory health. Key ingredients include immune boosting Yestimun beta-glucans along with zinc, elderberry extract, and vegan vitamin D3.



“We know how overwhelming it can be to figure out which supplements to take and for what reason, especially when you are juggling your parenting and professional life,” said Drew. “LifeBiome Rise simplifies the goal of being more balanced and healthy so you can be a better parent and professional.”

The Sinatras, who have three young children and successful integrative wellness practices, share their tips and stories on navigating work, life and family while improving your health at: www.drewandbriana.com and https://www.facebook.com/DrsSinatraND.

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, is dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America’s most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors, including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Briana Sinatra, ND; Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD; and Kulreet Chaudhary, MD. For more information, visit: https://www.healthydirections.com/about-us.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64c91350-9c10-4f7c-a7d3-962474ff52e1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c59dea5-5f85-4d5d-a555-38f04fd69876

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e0a5c21-e56c-4d81-a671-d5698e8b7b82

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/884e8bc7-6cca-46a4-b683-b4ec2119e9a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9915be70-3b1f-4827-8bc7-bdbe8af5b782

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bb0fedc-3418-4481-acaf-69b9a88effa5