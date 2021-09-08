Smoot Construction Awarded Contract To Build Innovative Therapeutic Recreation Center for the District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON (Sept. 8, 2021) — Smoot Construction Company is proud to announce that it has been awarded the contract to build D.C.’s newest premier Therapeutic Recreation Center, to be located at 3030 G Street SE in Ward 7.

The project, contracted through the DC Department of General Services (DGS), is anticipated to be conducted in two phases; the first phase will include razing of the existing recreation center facility. Phase 2 will include construction of the new Therapeutic Recreation Center facility and site work, anticipated to be completed in Spring 2023.

The programs and amenities will focus on users with cognitive and physical disabilities, seniors, and will offer inclusive day camps and recreational and wellness opportunities. Amenities in this innovative and inclusive facility will include a therapeutic pool, locker rooms, family changing rooms, gym, fitness center, activity rooms, library, technology lounge, dining and kitchen areas, function space, and a senior center. The goal is to make the recreation center applicable to the many needs of the communities it will serve. It is essential that the facility can accommodate D.C.’s large population of individuals with special needs while also catering to non-disabled users and the immediate community.

“We look forward to partnering with DGS again, and to continue working with local businesses and residents to provide state-of-the-art facilities and services to the District in Ward 7,” said Omar McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Smoot Construction.

Smoot led the construction of the Entertainment and Sports Arena at St Elizabeth’s and previously partnered with DGS in the delivery of Dunbar and Roosevelt High Schools, as well as the Ward 3 Short-Term Family Housing facility. In addition, the Smoot team is looking forward to the completion and re-opening of Franklin Park in the coming weeks.

For over 50 years, Smoot Construction Company of Washington, DC has made a positive impact on the construction industry while maintaining strong relationships with owners, subcontractors, and neighbors. Our team of construction professionals strives every day to ensure that local contractors and tradespersons can work in partnership to build the most complex, high-quality buildings in the greater Washington, DC region. Together, we are creating career opportunities for District residents, growing local businesses, and improving local communities through the projects that we build.