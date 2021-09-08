Optimize Health Announces Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Health, a leading technology and services provider in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) industry, today furthered its recent expansion of its executive team by announcing Todd Haedrich as the company's new chief executive officer. Co-founder and former CEO Jeff LeBrun will step into a new role as chief strategy officer, while also retaining his position as executive board chairman.

Haedrich comes to Optimize Health from Covetrus, where he served as the company's Global Technology Services chief commercial officer, focused on driving growth, adoption and customer success of the company's portfolio of technology solutions. Prior to Covetrus, he was at athenahealth, where he held leadership roles in sales, customer success and operations. As general manager and vice president of athenahealth's small groups division, Haedrich led and accelerated the growth of the company's largest customer segment.

In his role as CEO of Optimize Health, Haedrich will build on the company's fast-paced growth and momentum to create a market-leading brand that makes a difference for doctors and their patients by moving care from reactive to proactive via RPM.

"The RPM industry is a greenfield market that is poised for tremendous growth," said Todd Haedrich, CEO at Optimize Health. "At Optimize Health, our technology and services let people live better lives by enabling doctors to efficiently and effectively help patients monitor their health and proactively intervene rather than providing care reactively.

"As CEO, I will be laser-focused on creating a world-class provider and patient experience that consistently delivers superior outcomes for both doctors and their patients. Looking to the future, the data within our platform will help practices transform the preventative care experience, improving patient satisfaction, engagement, and health."

LeBrun, having led the company from its founding in 2015 as Pillsy through its transition to Optimize Health in 2019 until today, made the decision to transition to a strategy-focused role and bring on a chief executive with deep experience and expertise in scaling a business that centers around practices, providers, and patients.

"Thanks to our early team, we have become a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring," said Jeff LeBrun, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Optimize Health. "I recognize that this is just the beginning of what will be a period of rapid growth for the broader remote care industry. In order to maintain our leading position, we need the right people in the right roles. With his experience, empathy, and customer knowledge, I'm confident that Todd is the best person to lead the company as CEO into the exciting future that is in front of us."

As chief strategy officer, LeBrun will play a leading role in shaping the long-term vision of the company and driving forward cross-functional strategic growth initiatives.

"Jeff has done an incredible job leading Optimize Health to where the company is today," said Jim Andelman, co-founder and managing director at Bonfire Ventures, which led Optimize Health's $15.6M Series A financing round in 2020. "His decision to transition to a strategy role and bring someone in who can scale the company to meet providers' evolving needs and demands shows just what kind of leader he is.

"Todd joins the company at an exciting moment, where providers are looking for great partners and strong technology that can help them expand their remote care services over time. He is perfectly suited for the role and will no doubt join Jeff in having a lasting impact on the company and industry."

ABOUT OPTIMIZE HEALTH

Optimize Health makes it easy for healthcare providers to offer patient-centric, reimbursable remote patient monitoring. Our solution offers a wide selection of affordable devices which integrate seamlessly with our easy-to-use technology platform, empowering patients and providers alike to improve health outcomes and contain costs.

To learn more about the company's remote patient monitoring solutions for healthcare providers, visit https://www.optimize.health/.

