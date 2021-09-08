LifeLabs Releases 2020 Community Report: Inspired by Purpose

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is thrilled to share our 2020 Community Report, Inspired by Purpose. Over the past year, the world has faced never-before-seen challenges, and the LifeLabs team has not only faced these challenges – we’ve embraced them.

The 2020 Community Report is full of inspiring stories about the accomplishments and milestones that LifeLabs has celebrated over the year and show how this team lives its values every day. Included in this report are stories about the critical role LifeLabs has played in Canada’s national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the innovative products we’ve brought to market to help reopen the Canadian economy, our continued commitment to transforming our culture, and the steps we are taking to become a more equitable organization that celebrates diversity.

“Over the past year, we have anchored to our values and organized ourselves around the customer; this shift has enabled us to see beyond who we are today and look to what we can be tomorrow,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “I am incredibly proud of our Community Report and the stories that show the tremendous contributions we make to Canadian health care.”

To view the report online, click here, or you can view the PDF here.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com