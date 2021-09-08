U.S. Rigging Supply Announces The Acquisition Of Swage-It Tools Brand

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Rigging Supply, a leading provider of Swaging Sleeves, wire rope fittings, and tools, under their SwageRight brand, today announced the acquisition of the remaining assets of Swage-It Tools. For nearly 60 years, Swage-It Tools has manufactured their line of swaging and cutting tools in Southern California, establishing a strong following in the wire rope, marine, and construction industries.



“We have worked with Swage-It Tools for most of our nearly 50 year history. We see great alignment between our two companies, with a combined history of over 100 years. We are pleased and proud that the management of Swage-It Tools selected U.S. Rigging Supply to continue their legacy,” stated Terry Walker, CEO of U.S. Rigging Supply.

With Swage-It Tools shutting down operations earlier this year, U.S. Rigging Supply stepped in to continue the Swage-It line by acquiring their remaining assets. U.S. Rigging Supply is diligently working to restart tool production to provide these revered swaging and cutting tools once again. In the meantime, U.S. Rigging Supply will offer the popular SRS sign kits as well as components and alternative SwageRight tool options in order to support customers. U.S. Rigging Supply will soon be taking preorders for newly produced Swage-It Tools.

About U.S. Rigging Supply:

Headquartered in California, U.S. Rigging Supply is a manufacturer, with specialized divisions of wire rope fittings and tools under its SwageRight Brand, Safety and Fall Protection Products under its ProClimb Brand, Stainless Steel Hardware under its DuraBrite Brand, and sales of a wide array of products from other internationally recognized brands under its Master Distribution Wing.