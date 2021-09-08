Norton Rose Fulbright adds securities, capital markets and corporate finance partner in New York

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Scott Saks, whose legal practice focuses on securities, capital markets and corporate finance, has joined its New York office as a partner.

Joining from Troutman Pepper, Saks represents U.S. and foreign commercial and investment banks, underwriters, initial purchasers, lenders and other financial institutions as well as both US and foreign corporations. He advises on US and international public and private securities offerings, high-yield and investment grade debt offerings, bank and leveraged debt commitments and financings, US and foreign securities exchange listings, securities law compliance, debt and equity tender offers and other liability management transactions, private debt and equity investments, acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, recapitalizations and restructurings and general corporate matters.

Saks also counsels clients with respect to the registration, disclosure, reporting, corporate governance and other compliance requirements of the US securities laws, including the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, the JOBS Act and the FAST Act. He has extensive international experience with foreign private issuers, commercial and investment banks and other financial institutions in Europe, as well as in Latin America, the Asia Pacific region, South Africa and other emerging markets.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Scott has significant experience in the areas of securities, capital markets and corporate finance. His addition supports our continued focus on growing and strengthening our transactional corporate practice, especially in the New York market.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Scott enhances our corporate capabilities in the New York office, which is well positioned to serve clients on complex domestic and cross-border transactions. Our clients will benefit greatly from his vast corporate knowledge and extensive international experience.”

Saks, who previously co-led the international securities practice during his two decades at Paul Hastings, said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s widely respected corporate transactions team, which has a significant presence in all of the world’s leading business centers and appointments to select panels of the top global corporations. I look forward to serving clients with the unmatched resources of this global firm.”

Licensed to practice in New York, Saks earned his law degree from St. John’s University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College.