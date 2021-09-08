PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Description of the share buy back programme

English French

Bigben Press release

Lesquin, 8 September 2021 18:00hrs

Description of the share buy back programme authorised by the Combined general meeting of 30 July 2021 and implemented by the Board of directors of 8 September 2021

Bigben Interactive announces the implementation of its share buyback programme authorised by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 July 2021. In this respect, the Company has provided an investment services provider, CIC Market Solutions, with a mandate to acquire shares.

1. Legal framework

Pursuant to the provisions of Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Stock Exchange Authority) and EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the aim of this description is to present the purpose and terms of the Company's share buyback programme.

2. Date of the combined general meeting of shareholders that authorised the share buyback programme and date of implementation

The authorisation for the Company to purchase its own shares was granted by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2021 (seventeenth resolution). It was implemented by the Board of Directors following the meeting of September 8, 2021.

3. Number of shares and percentage of share capital held directly or indirectly

As of September 7, 2021, the number of shares held directly or indirectly was 14,353, representing circa 0.07 % of the share capital.

4. Breakdown of directly held securities by objective

On September 7, 2021, the allocation of shares held was as follows :

- market making for the Company’s shares (liquidity contract): 14,353 shares,

- retention with a view to future delivery in exchange or payment of other shares in connection with possible external growth transactions: 0 shares.

5. Purpose of the new buyback programme

The purpose of the share buyback programme implemented by the Board of Directors on 8 September 2021 would be to enable the Company to purchase its own shares mainly with a view to :

- cancelling them subsequently by reducing the Company's share capital, in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2021 (twenty-ninth resolution),

- animating the market through the intermediary of an investment services provider acting in the name and on behalf of the Company within the framework, in particular, of a liquidity contract that complies with the ethical charter recognised by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The procedures for implementing this target are as follows:

- completion of the share buyback programme by an investment services provider,

- implementation as of 9 September 2021 and for an initial period expiring no later than 31 December 2021, and

- continuation of the liquidity contract.

6. Maximum percentage of capital, maximum number and specifications of securities, maximum purchase price

As at 7 September 2021, the share capital amounted to 38,911,576 euros, divided into 19,455,788 shares.

The buyback programme concerns the shares of the Bigben Interactive Company (ISIN code FR0000074072) admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

The Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2021 set the maximum proportion of capital that the Company may hold at 10% of the number of shares comprising the share capital on the date of completion of the purchases, i.e. a theoretical number of approximately 1,945,578 shares with a maximum amount of purchases not to exceed a total of 40 million euros.

Considering the maximum purchase price set by the General Meeting, it is specified that the unit purchase price of the shares may not at any time exceed 3 times the price of Nacon shares (ISIN code FR0013482791).

7. Duration of the buyback programme

The duration of the programme has been set at 18 months as from the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2021, i.e. until 29 December 2023.

